Temuera Morrison wants to play Captain Rex and Commander Cody

Playing a character who gets cloned thousands of times is a great career move. Since he made his debut as Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, Temuera Morrison has been a fixture in Star Wars. He’s played Commander Cody in Revenge of the Sith, was inserted into the DVD version of The Empire Strikes Back, has done a lot of voice-acting for Star Wars video games, and is currently cutting it up as the lead in The Book of Boba Fett.

With Disney Plus’ Star Wars line-up set to explode over the next few years, he’s now got his eye on playing two other clones of Jango. In an interview with the Washington Post, he was asked about his future roles in a galaxy far, far away and said:

Well, there are people — I’m thinking of Captain Rex for one. He looks a little like me. There’s Commander Cody. What happened to those guys? There’s all those clone armies. That could be something fresh and new and exciting.

Given the clones’ accelerated aging both characters would be quite elderly post-Return of the Jedi., though could theoretically still be alive. If they were, they’re going to be very different characters despite being genetically identical.

Commander Cody, who appeared throughout The Clone Wars, succumbed to Order 66 and attempted to kill Obi-Wan Kenobi. After the Jedi General tumbled down a pit, he assumed the job was done and became a Stormtrooper in the Imperial Era, with his last known mission subjugating the Wookiees on Kashyyyk. By now, he’s either dead or retired – though I doubt the Empire’s plan for elderly troopers is particularly kind.

Rex managed to overcome his programming and joined the Rebellion. There’s long been a fan theory that a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it character in Return of the Jedi is Rex. His potential appearance is in Han’s raiding party on Endor, which features a character with a strikingly familiar white beard. His creator Dave Filoni has even said, “I really do think that Rex is that guy on Endor“.

He’s also a longtime comrade of Ahsoka Tano, so if either of these characters is going to return, it’s likely Rex in her upcoming solo show. It’d be fun to see Morrison play each of these cloned characters differently. Here’s hoping he gets the chance.