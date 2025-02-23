‘Legally single’ Ben Affleck is already ‘casually dating’ while Jennifer Lopez is holding back tears on stage

The rollercoaster that was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship is officially over… if you can believe it. And one of them is reportedly wasting no time moving on.

Their decades-long on-again-off-again love affair ground to a halt once more on Jan. 6, 2025, when they finalized their divorce, according to a People “insider.” The ups and downs don’t seem to have churned Affleck’s stomach too much though, as the same scooper claims the actor has been “casually dating” since then.

Meanwhile, J.Lo is fighting back tears during live shows, reportedly trying to refrain from crying at a recent Abu Dhabi performance. She placed her hand on her heart following audience applause, moved by their vocal support. While rumors keep stressing that the “On the Floor” singer has been eyeing her next relationship, Lopez has officially commented on only embracing herself while not giving up on love since her divorce.

As per the outlet, Affleck might be testing the waters but is apparently not prioritizing romance. “This doesn’t seem to be a focus,” they added. He’s battening down the hatches and concentrating on his one true love, the one that’ll never file papers: work.

The source said Affleck is “very focused on work,” and that if he’s not actively filming something, “he spends long days at his office.” We hope there’s a Dunkin’ Donuts nearby to fulfill all snack requirements. The father of three is also reportedly prioritizing his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, spending as much time as possible with them. “They are very close,” they added.

Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of the rom-com Gigli, where they began dating before ending things for the first time in Jan. 2004. The duo rekindled the flames in 2020, two decades after their first engagement was called off. They were married in Las Vegas in July 2022, and then had a ceremony in Georgia the next month.

The rekindled romance lasted two years before separation, and then they finally legalized the divorce in 2025. Not to rub salt in the wound, but Lopez reportedly filed the divorce at Los Angeles County Superior Court on their second wedding anniversary, Aug. 20, 2024. She reported April 26, 2024, as the date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause.

Affleck has become a tragic romance meme in recent years, not just because of how he circled back to J.Lo. His stop-and-start relationship with his longest partner, Garner, has also been a reliable soap opera. Not to make light of serious pain — we wish love and happiness to all involved, especially the kids they share — but he does seem to have a thing for Jennifers.

They’ve remained amazingly cordial, with Affleck spending most holidays with his ex and appearing publicly with her throughout 2024. There have been many occasions where it had seemed as if they were going to give their failed marriage a second chance as well, but it never happened. But hushed whispers of businessman John Miller disliking The Flash star’s almost permanent presence in his girlfriend’s life still crop up from time to time, with some reports claiming he’s not exactly thrilled with the Affleck-shaped furniture that always seems to be present.

