Liam Hemsworth’s net worth, confirmed

It pays to be a Hemsworth.
Staci White
Published: Sep 30, 2024 07:07 pm

Liam Hemsworth not only has the privilege of being one of the incredibly charming Hemsworth brothers, but he’s also filthy rich. Some people have all the luck!

Beginning his acting career with the Australian soap opera Neighbours in 2007, Hemsworth moved to Los Angeles to compete for the lead role in Thor, a role he eventually lost to his older brother Chris. The younger Hemsworth’s decision to move to Hollywood was not for naught, however, as he landed the lead role in the 2010 film, The Last Song, alongside Miley Cyrus. The two stars would soon begin an on-off relationship lasting for nearly a decade, before ending with their separation in 2019 and reportedly inspiring Cyrus’ hit song “Flowers.” 

During this time, Hemsworth landed the biggest role of his career to date as Gale Hawthorne in the Hunger Games films. Acting alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson from 2012 to 2015, the combination of Hemsworth’s prominent role in the franchise and his public relationship with Cyrus made him an internationally recognized celebrity. He’s kept a lower profile after the franchise wrapped up, but he’s still enjoying a busy and lucrative career.

What is Liam Hemsworth’s net worth? 

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hemsworth has a net worth of $28 million. It’s safe to assume a chunk of that wealth comes from his Hunger Games salary. Forbes reports he made $500,000 for the first film alone, and while his salary for the final film is unknown, we can assume his salary doubled at the very least.

After The Hunger Games, Hemsworth has starred in films like The Expendables 2 and Independence Day: Resurgence. He took a three-year break from acting before returning in 2019 for the films Isn’t it Romantic and Killerman. During his hiatus, he married Cyrus shortly after his Malibu home was destroyed in a devastating fire. The two separated less than a year later and their divorce was finalized by 2020. 

Most recently, Hemsworth is making a return to the mainstream with films like Netflix’s Land of Bad, a military film in which he stars alongside his brother Luke. His schedule is booked solid with upcoming projects like the romantic Netflix drama Lonely Planet, where he’ll play a younger man who steals Laura Dern’s heart, and his controversial casting as Henry Cavill’s Geralt replacement in season 4 of The Witcher

In addition to his acting roles, Hemsworth has also dabbled in real estate. After his Malibu home was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey fire, he sold the property for $3.6 million. He purchased a $4 million home in Byron Bay, Australia near his brother Chris in 2019.  Despite his ties to Hollywood, the Australian home makes sense for Hemsworth to stay close to his family and his current girlfriend, Australian actress Gabriella Brooks.

