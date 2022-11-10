Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event.

In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”

“🎶All the world is waiting for you 🎶” Reynolds sarcastically wrote while re-tweeting Carter’s original post.

🎶All the world is waiting for you 🎶 https://t.co/zV9nhlIbNa — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2022

Carter’s response proved to have some major “that one aunt at Thanksgiving you don’t wanna f**k with” vibes.

“Because you were nice, I won’t post embarrassing photos of you from the movie we did in the ’90s, Ryan.” (Wondering what movie that is? It’s real, it was made for TV in 1996, and it’s called, ominously, When Friendship Kills.)

Because you were nice, I won't post embarrassing photos of you from the movie we did in the '90s, Ryan. https://t.co/opQb7id4Am — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) November 10, 2022

Presumably, the somewhat casual migration to Tumblr and Mastodon that many celebrities have been announcing lately is all due to Elon Musk’s recent takeover of Twitter, which was finalized last month. Musk has been making announcements, implementing new rules, and then making last-minute policy reversals since he took over, which has apparently caused many celebrities to jump ship on the platform already.

Some of those recent seemingly erratic announcements by Musk include charging people $8/month for the blue checkmark that signifies verified accounts, blaming pressure from “activist groups” for advertisers jumping ship en masse on the platform despite a recorded spike in hate speech on Twitter immediately following Musk’s acquisition (which is a problem Twitter has reportedly addressed, Musk says), and creating a second checkmark called “Official” before quickly reversing course on its rollout in the course of a single day. One of the more unexpected and hilarious consequences of all these new rules being implemented, seemingly in a knee-jerk manner, is the fact that Doja Cat has changed her profile name to “christmas” and can’t seem to change it back.