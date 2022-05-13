Machine Gun Kelly hits peak Machine Gun Kelly, lights blunt on red carpet

We're hitting Machine Gun Kelly areas that shouldn't even be possible.

While promoting the release of his directorial debut Good Mourning, the oddity that is Machine Gun Kelly *ahem* lit up the green while walking on the red.

His first foray into directing a feature will never truly be as interesting as the man himself, with his red carpet appearance starting off normal enough, before descending into real MGK areas. Alongside partner Megan Fox, the duo looked surprisingly off-brand with not a hint of blood to be seen.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox rock coordinating pink outfits on the #GoodMourning red carpet https://t.co/OoJ0TUK57h pic.twitter.com/26eqDlTWn6 — Variety (@Variety) May 13, 2022

But, all good things must come to an end, and to make up for the lack of bloodbath, he went to “touch grass” before entering the screening. It’s remarkably in character for the musician and fits in with a chaotic image he’s trying to cultivate in the media.

It’s hard to say who’s given vampires a worse image in 2022: Morbius or Machine Gun Kelly?

Machine Gun Kelly lights up at the premiere for his stoner comedy #GoodMourning https://t.co/OoJ0TUK57h pic.twitter.com/FhmB6sBzrb — Variety (@Variety) May 13, 2022

Good Mourning stars both Kelly and fiancée Fox in what can only be described as a self-insert passion project. Kelly plays London Clash, a movie star who needs to choose between his career and the love of his life.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that with a character named that, it’d be about punk band The Clash who made the album London Calling. Alas…

Kelly’s not finished with just having one release this year, with him part of the cast of Taurus, directed by Tim Sutton which debuted at the Berlin Film Festival.

Good Mourning will be released May 20, and also stars Pete Davidson, Becky G, and Dove Cameron.