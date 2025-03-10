MAGA moans as Meghan Markle cooks in white but trusts a man found liable for assault to lead America

Multiple viewers, including some MAGA supporters, have reacted to Meghan Markle’s choice of attire while cooking in her new lifestyle Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The eight-episode show sees the Duchess of Sussex perform many homemaking practices, from harvesting honey to creating gift bags and completing recipes, the latter of which has caught the ire of some viewers.

Chief among them was conservative commentator Meghan McCain, who took umbrage with Markle’s decision to wear white clothing while in the kitchen — which is apparently a misdeed far worse than relocating her family to California.

Just putting this out there:



I don’t trust a woman cooking in a white cashmere sweater.



I love to cook (and eat) – when I cook, I make messes and usually spill all over the place.



Who is Meghan Markle kidding? — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 6, 2025

“Just putting this out there,” McCain wrote, “I don’t trust a woman cooking in a white cashmere sweater.” The former The View host went on to explain that when she cooks, she “make[s] messes and usually spill all over the place,” which is why she would opt for non-white clothes while in the kitchen. “Who is Meghan Markle kidding?” McCain added. By that logic, perhaps Markle should’ve been wearing a camouflage pattern to make sure any spills were as indiscernible as possible. I’m sure she could rock a camo blouse.

I genuinely like Meghan so I say this with love: girl I get that it works with your aesthetic but you can't be cooking things like spaghetti and bacon in white linen and expect me to take you seriously. Maybe by episode 3 she'll sort out wardrobe, TBD. — Bianca (@smokedgouda5) March 9, 2025

McCain wasn’t the only viewer to be bizarrely aggravated by Meghan’s kitchen outfit. “I get that it works with your aesthetic but you can’t be cooking things like spaghetti and bacon in white linen and expect me to take you seriously,” one user wrote on X, with another adding that “if I was wearing Meghan’s outfit cooking a tomato-based sauce, I would not survive the day without red splashes everywhere.” A third user quipped that “Of course Meghan Markle cooks in her Princess Leia outfit.”

If I was wearing Meghan's outfit cooking a tomato based sauce, I would not survive the day without red splashes everywhere.#WithLoveMeghan — Amy Wyatt 🇯🇲 🇷🇺 ❄️ 🌹🇰🇵 🇨🇺 🇵🇸 (@Lewisno1fan) March 4, 2025

Of course Meghan Markle cooks in her Princess Leia outfit. pic.twitter.com/HtW6Xwogu5 — FollowYourOwnPath (@FollowYrOwnPath) March 5, 2025

For every naysayer, however, there was a supporter, particularly in response to McCain. Some users called out McCain’s criticism of the duchess in relation to her support of President Donald Trump, pointing to the seeming double-standards she holds for an arguably less forgivable figure. “So you don’t trust a woman who cooks in white but you trust a man who was found liable for sexual assault to be the President of the United States?” one user wrote in response to McCain.

so you don’t trust a woman who cooks in white but you trust a man who was found liable for sexual assault to be the President of the United States???? https://t.co/eF7lpBIfck — Hannah (@queen_meghan14) March 7, 2025

Elsewhere, Markle found support among those who reminded us that actual chefs are famously known to wear white. “Laughable because even a professional chefs’ uniform is white,” one X user wrote, saying the commentary around her attire is just “another issue to nitpick Meghan on.” Elsewhere, supporters shared images of Markle’s fellow celebrity chefs, like Nigella Lawson and Pamela Anderson, wearing white without backlash, or declared that female cooks “are capable women not toddlers in a kitchen needing aprons.”

Laughable because even a professional chefs' uniform is white. Listen, forget the noise they'll get past this too and look for another issue to nitpick Meghan on. pic.twitter.com/0moQpXukMS — Alter Ego (@sw33t_mind) March 6, 2025

Meghan’s so fake, NO ONE wears white while cooking! #WithLoveMeghan #WithLoveMeghanOnNetflix

Meanwhile in the unjudged kitchens👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/P9mzKHknIL — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) March 7, 2025

Of course, the reaction to Markle among people like McCain is predictable, since Trump has made no secret of his distaste for the duchess and Harry. Last year, he floated the idea of deporting the duke back to the U.K., and he has elsewhere taken swipes at the dynamic between the royal couple.

They are loosing their minds because it's MEGHAN DUCHESS OF SUSSEX cooking in a white dress….they had no issues with nigella.. pic.twitter.com/mMaKgk1SXa — Flower (@flowereye097) March 8, 2025

More recently, it was thought that the Sussexes’ statement about Meta’s removal of fact-checking features was a vague swipe at Trump, and that he perceived the response as a declaration of a battle. Regardless of all the chatter, we can at least rest assured that any food stains on Markle’s clothes were removed by what is probably the most bougie dry cleaning service in Montecito. In Trump’s case, those stains would be McDonald’s grease.

