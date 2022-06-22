Mariah Carey hosted a private screening of Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com ‘Bros’ wearing a ‘Bros’ dress

Billy Eichner and Mariah Carey have an adorable friendship that first blossomed on Twitter several years back when the “Always Be My Baby” singer began tweeting about Eichner’s Funny or Die-produced series Billy on the Street. She later even appeared on a special holiday segment of the series, and the two have been practically inseparable ever since. So much so that Carey supported Eichner’s upcoming rom-com Bros by hosting a private screening in New York City this week.

And not only that, but she even had a sequined black minidress custom made to wear for the screening with the film’s logo on it.

Eichner, who new up obsessed with Carey and even had his first kiss listening to a Mariah Carey song (“to a girl, which shows you how long ago that was“), could still barely contain his excitement two days later.

“MARIAH CAREY HOSTED A PRIVATE SCREENING OF BROS AND SHE WORE A BROS DRESS AND I HAVE NOT RECOVERED!!!!” the 43-year-old all-caps captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon with a series of photos from the magical night.

Bros, which is described as a “smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with,” will make history when it premieres as the first gay rom-com from a major film studio with a nationwide theatrical release. Also of note is that Bros features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast.

The film stars Eichner’s romantic lead Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), Jim Rash (Community), Bowen Yang (Fire Island, Saturday Night Live), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two), and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children).

“It felt like the right thing to do ethically, and creatively it adds something that’s hard to articulate,” Eichner said in an interview earlier this month. “To look around and know we’re making this historic movie and that all of us are representing the entire community… it was really fucking magical.”

You can watch the latest trailer for Bros below, which unfortunately doesn’t hit regular, non-Mariah Carey rented theaters until Sept. 30, 2022.