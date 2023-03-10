Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund the FBI following Jane Fonda’s murder joke on ‘The View’

The View has been home to controversial moments in the past, but the ABC daytime talk show is facing yet another mark on its record after decorated Hollywood actress and lifetime activist Jane Fonda made a joke about murdering pro-life supporters on live TV.

When asked by host Joy Behar what she would do in addition to marching and protesting against the Supreme Court overturn of Roe vs. Wade, Fonda’s answer was short and sweet: “Well, I’ve thought of murder.”

As swiftly as the sun rises, far-right Georgia U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene swooped in online, lighting a fire to a situation that was already a tinderbox. Posting to both her personal and congressional Twitter accounts, Greene lashed out at Fonda and The View for perpetuating violence.

Jane Fonda (and many Democrats) want you and me “murdered” for fighting to protect the most innocent in the womb.



Believe Democrats when they say the quiet part out loud.



Sounds like they want us dead. https://t.co/XK8smqIp0L — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 10, 2023

What’s more, Greene said she would no longer vote to fund the police unless the FBI and the Department of Justice “step up and hold @Janefonda and @TheView accountable for calling for the murder of Pro-Life Politicians like me… I will not be voting to fund the FBI and DOJ unless the two-tiered justice system is stopped.”

The @FBI and @TheJusticeDept have targeted Pro-Life protestors for praying outside of abortion clinics. They better step up and hold @Janefonda and @TheView accountable for calling for the murder of Pro-Life Politicians like me.



I will not be voting to fund the FBI and DOJ… https://t.co/YSJC6FhHK5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 10, 2023

Until recently, “Back the Blue” was Greene’s slogan, and defunding the police was a far-left notion she opposed. In the years since George Floyd’s murder in 2020, that’s changed. In addition to calling for the defunding of the police, Greene has also suggested dismantling the entire Department of Justice.

Our government has become an institution that protects and serves the elites, while the people suffer under the America last ruling class.



We must defund the FBI, dismantle the DOJ, and gut the agencies of political biases and persecutions.



I believe in the people. https://t.co/OARsSuD7Ef — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 11, 2022

Violence of any kind should never be tolerated, without question, and Fonda’s choice of words on The View is unfortunate given her devotion to leading a life of activism and inclusivity. That said, Greene calling Fonda’s comment apples and her dangerous legislation oranges is as close to the pot calling the kettle black as one can get.

Unapologetic Pro-Life Politician here. 🙋‍♀️

I routinely get death threats because of the nasty women on The View and the things they say about me.

But calling for us to be assassinated makes The View, the hosts, the producers, the network, the advertisers, and everyone involved… https://t.co/Vsa7tik8zg — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 10, 2023

Greene concluded her rampage by telling Fonda she can “retire from demanding baby murder” now that her “eggs are dried up,” proving in the process exactly why so many Americans around the world find her stance on abortion rights so concerning. Aside from being ageist, her comment suggests only women actively in the pursuit of reproduction are allowed to have a say over their bodies, and that those who are too old, incapable, or unwilling, should stay quiet.