Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund the FBI following Jane Fonda’s murder joke on ‘The View’
The View has been home to controversial moments in the past, but the ABC daytime talk show is facing yet another mark on its record after decorated Hollywood actress and lifetime activist Jane Fonda made a joke about murdering pro-life supporters on live TV.
When asked by host Joy Behar what she would do in addition to marching and protesting against the Supreme Court overturn of Roe vs. Wade, Fonda’s answer was short and sweet: “Well, I’ve thought of murder.”
As swiftly as the sun rises, far-right Georgia U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene swooped in online, lighting a fire to a situation that was already a tinderbox. Posting to both her personal and congressional Twitter accounts, Greene lashed out at Fonda and The View for perpetuating violence.
What’s more, Greene said she would no longer vote to fund the police unless the FBI and the Department of Justice “step up and hold @Janefonda and @TheView accountable for calling for the murder of Pro-Life Politicians like me… I will not be voting to fund the FBI and DOJ unless the two-tiered justice system is stopped.”
Until recently, “Back the Blue” was Greene’s slogan, and defunding the police was a far-left notion she opposed. In the years since George Floyd’s murder in 2020, that’s changed. In addition to calling for the defunding of the police, Greene has also suggested dismantling the entire Department of Justice.
Violence of any kind should never be tolerated, without question, and Fonda’s choice of words on The View is unfortunate given her devotion to leading a life of activism and inclusivity. That said, Greene calling Fonda’s comment apples and her dangerous legislation oranges is as close to the pot calling the kettle black as one can get.
Greene concluded her rampage by telling Fonda she can “retire from demanding baby murder” now that her “eggs are dried up,” proving in the process exactly why so many Americans around the world find her stance on abortion rights so concerning. Aside from being ageist, her comment suggests only women actively in the pursuit of reproduction are allowed to have a say over their bodies, and that those who are too old, incapable, or unwilling, should stay quiet.