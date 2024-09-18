‘You’re the only billionaire who is actually not scared’: Mark Cuban has one 3-letter response for Elon Musk following Trump loss prophecy

Mark Cuban, the outspoken billionaire shark and cryptocurrency investor, has fired a blistering shot across the bow of his egomaniacal nemesis (or, at least that’s what the two are becoming), Elon Musk.

The two titans are clashing over their conflicting allegiances in the 2024 U.S. presidential showdown. While Cuban has cast his lot with the formidable Vice President Kamala Harris, Musk has been fawning over the disgraced former President Donald Trump, proclaiming him the savior of American democracy. When Musk recently spewed the laughable claim that America would succumb to the clutches of tyranny if Trump loses, Cuban had just one savage word in response: “Lol.”

The erratic Tesla CEO has been peddling AI-generated propaganda depicting Harris as a bloodthirsty communist dictator, frantically sounding the alarm that she’ll transform America into a hellish dystopia. But has Musk actually bothered to read Project 2025, the orange despot’s bible that his own sycophantic aides have been salivating over?

At least, as a genius and industry leader, one would expect Musk to understand the economic implications of the candidates’ policies. Cuban previously broke down why Kamala Harris’ corporate tax plan is more profitable than Trump’s tariffs. Both being billionaires, it would make sense for them to focus on the financial aspects of the election and unite in their pursuit of financial nirvana. However, Musk seems to be more interested in stirring up controversy and following his “boyfriend” Trump, like a narcissistic man-child craving attention.

Previously, Musk claimed that under Harris, “every great endeavor from high-speed rail between our cities to making life multi-planetary,” would be halted, nonsensically adding, “We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins.” While Musk may fancy himself the sole architect of interplanetary conquest, humanity already planted its flag on the Red Planet back in 1971 (when he was still in diapers). Moreover, Harris has been anything but an impediment to space exploration, even eyeing former astronaut Mark Kelly as her running mate. So, Musk’s claims don’t just stretch the truth, they shatter it. Perhaps, Musk should board that SpaceX shuttle to farm “orange children” with Trump on Mars? We might just be better off.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by Musk’s erratic behavior, given the trauma he’s endured in recent months. After Trump’s disastrous performance in the second presidential debate (and the first against Harris), Musk has been on a rampage on X, threatening to impregnate Taylor Swift. And let’s not forget the trauma of potentially losing his favorite Florida Man not once, but twice. The thought of a world without Trump’s orange glow and incoherent ramblings is clearly too much for Musk to bear, driving him to the brink of madness and beyond. This emotional upheaval is now manifesting as public outbursts, with Musk displaying his fervent allegiance to Trump in increasingly dramatic ways. It wouldn’t be shocking if Musk ended up proposing to Trump.

The sordid love affair between Musk and Trump is in fact burning with the intensity of a thousand suns. In March, Musk declared he had no intentions of endorsing or supporting any presidential candidate. Yet, by July he had already conjured up the America PAC out of thin air and pledged a staggering $150 million to brainwash undecided voters into supporting Trump in crucial swing states. It’s a far cry from the idealistic visionary he fancies himself to be.

And that brings us full circle to Cuban’s mic-drop “Lol” tweet. It’s a succinct response, but it speaks volumes.

While Musk is frantically spewing nonsense and hurling his fortune behind a bumbling racist fossil, Cuban is focused on the cold facts and throwing his support behind a candidate with a proven track record of capable leadership. Thanks, Cuban for reminding us that sometimes, the best way to deal with insanity is to simply point and laugh.

