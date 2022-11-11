Mark Hamill issues emotional statement on Kevin Conroy’s passing: ‘He will always be my Batman’

Mark Hamill‘s tribute to co-star and friend-turned-brother Kevin Conroy will undeniably bring Gotham City-sized tears to your eyes. News broke this morning that Conroy passed away at age 66 after a short battle with cancer, and tributes to the hero have been pouring in during the hours following the announcement.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamill spoke eloquently about Conroy’s impact on his life and the love and adoration they shared for one another.

“Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

It’s a testament to Conroy as a person, not just an entertainment icon, that Hamill said Conroy’s presence left him feeling elevated. In a world where it feels like we can find a sense of unkindness at any turn, to be honored as someone who lifts others is the kind of legacy we should all hope to leave behind.

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Conroy’s obituary also contains a message of love from Hamill, which begins reading like his statement to THR, but continues with a beautiful homage to Conroy as the hero, the performer, and his partner in Batman: The Animated Series and other animated Batman projects. The last six words are sure to draw tears from your eyes.

“Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him my spirits were elevated. Kevin was a brilliant actor. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery — that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner — it was such a complementary creative experience. I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman.”

Batman and the Joker might have been one of the greatest on-screen enemy pairings, but their bond off-screen was truly something special. It is evident in the way Hamill poetically speaks about Conroy in every facet of their time together.

We’re sending our thoughts to Conroy’s family and loved ones at this time.