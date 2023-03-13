MCU fans are convinced Jonathan Majors attended the Oscars in character as a Kang variant

We all know Jonathan Majors is fully dedicated to playing the MCU’s new big bad, Kang the Conqueror, so much so that the temporal tyrant has started leaking into his other roles. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star even admitted he’s entertained the notion that his Creed III villain could actually be one of the Marvel character’s variants. Well, the actor made waves again at this weekend’s Oscars ceremony by apparently turning up dressed as another version of Kang.

In a thread celebrating Majors and Michael B. Jordan giving Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett a loving shout-out in the wake of her losing the award for Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis (a twist that even Curtis’ own fans agree was a mistake), some commenters got distracted by the 19th century-style suit Majors was decked out in. In fact, it only reminded them of one thing: Victor Timely, Kang’s Victorian variant, as introduced in Quantumania‘s end-credits scene.

Earth-616 is merging with our own universe. Quick, someone call Doctor Strange!

Whether he’s trying to channel Kang or not, we can agree Majors was looking sharp.

Or maybe it’s not Majors at all but Victor Timely impersonating him.

We’re guessing Loki and Mobius were hiding out there in the audience somewhere to take him back to the TVA.

As much as it may look it, the truth is that Majors wasn’t trying to evoke Victor Timely at all, as the star’s Academy Awards look is known to have been a homage to Frederick Douglass, the anti-slavery hero and social reformer (1818-1895).

Jonathan Majors at the #Oscars, his tuxedo is an homage to Frederick Douglass by Geoffrey B Small https://t.co/OKMSLYHFxu pic.twitter.com/baLHngJFP2 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 12, 2023

So, okay, perhaps this wasn’t a deliberate Marvel nod by Jonathan Majors, but considering Kang is on all our minds now that Phase Five is officially here, the actor’s old-fashioned Oscars apparel was certainly a Timely choice.