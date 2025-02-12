Meghan Markle accused of using her ‘marriage breakdown and divorce’ for her own ends as she ‘sidelines’ Prince Harry

Oh, would you look at the time? It seems it’s Hate on Meghan Markle O’Clock yet again. While nobody’s saying that the Duchess of Sussex is innocent of all that she’s been accused of — she has been hit with a ream of allegations of being a demanding and perhaps toxic boss over the years — it’s fair to say the former Suits star has faced an endless barrage of biased coverage ever since she and Prince Harry said “I do.”

Recommended Videos

Speaking of which, in recent months the anti-Meghan press has often focused on the swirling rumors that she and the prince are calling it quits on their marriage. For instance, The Daily Mail recently hit back at her over reports stating that Harry will hardly feature in Markle’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, blasting her for “sidelining her husband in what insiders say is their last chance to fulfill their $100million Netflix deal – now hanging by a thread.”

Now Meghan is facing fresh criticism for *checks notes* … making some new friends?

Meghan supposedly using her own experience with divorce to make pals with a Marvel star

Photo via Netflix

Meghan recently grabbed attention for turning up at Kerry Washington’s birthday party, cozying up to fellow attendee Jessica Alba. This is a new crowd for the duchess and so-called insider sources are claiming Meghan used her own experience with “marriage breakdown” to manipulate her way into Alba’s good books.

As per Closer Magazine, Meghan came to the party prepared as she was particularly eager to find herself a new ally in the former Fantastic Four star.

“She did her research beforehand on Kerry’s pals that she hadn’t met before and as soon as she knew Jessica was going to be there, she made a beeline for her,” the source alleged. “She waited it out until later on in the night when they’d all had some wine and were separating into small groups, to get some time alone with Jessica.”

Meghan was able to find some common ground with Alba, it’s said, because they could relate over their shared experience with divorce. No, not from Harry. Prior to starting a family with the prince, Markle was married to producer Trevor Engelson. Meanwhile, Alba has just officially split from ex-husband Cash Warren.

“She told her how sorry she was and opened up about her split from Trevor and confessed how difficult she’d found it to finally make the call to end their marriage,” the source continued.

So, what’s the truth of this situation? Another alleged example of Meghan trying to boost her profile by hitching herself to well-known names through calculated planning? Or, you know, just two women at a party bonding over going through the same thing? How dare Meghan get divorced a decade ago as part of some long con to hoodwink Jessica Alba! She was in Spy Kids 4 — hasn’t she suffered enough already?

More of Meghan’s famous friends, including Mindy Kaling, will show up as guest stars in With Love, Meghan, which finally makes its way onto Netflix come March 4.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy