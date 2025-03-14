Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in new ‘honeymoon period’ as their ‘spark’ returns for surprising reason

Meghan Markle is once again puttingall those divorce rumors to bed, confirming in a recent interview that she and Prince Harry are not only happy, but reentering their “honeymoon period.” The Duchess of Sussex made the revelation in a rare cover story for People, to promote her new lifestyle Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. Markle said the eight-episode show, which landed on the streamer earlier this month, had given her a renewed sense of creative energy, which reminded her of her early career days as a lifestyle blogger for The Tig.

Recommended Videos

Meghan Markle looks absolutely stunning on the cover of People magazine! pic.twitter.com/SNly7RZGLD — Feminegra (@feminegra) March 3, 2025

“My husband met me when I had The Tig,” she told People, “and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me.” Much like that now-defunct blog, With Love, Meghan sees the Duchess become a master homemaker by performing activities like harvesting honey and assembling gift bags, and she said getting back to her roots in this way led to the reignition of her relationship with Prince Harry. “It’s almost like a honeymoon period again,” she said of her six-year marriage to the Duke.

“It’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it.” Naturally, watching your spouse in her element had a restorative effect on the royal couple’s marriage, with Markle saying Prince Harry “loves watching” her at work on With Love, Meghan “as much as I love doing that creative process.” She said the whole process of creating the show has “been fun” because “this is who I’ve always been.”

Elsewhere, Markle offered a glimpse into exactly what this honeymoon period entails, especially when factoring in their young children, five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet. The Duchess said she and Prince Harry find time for “day dates” in the form of quiet lunches together without their children, as well as “nightcap recaps” in which they unwind with a drink and prepare the kids’ lunches. Having watched With Love, Meghan, you can rest assured those lunches are delicious and probably topped with some kind of edible flower arrangement.

All of Markle’s positivity around With Love, Meghan might feel surprising, since — beyond its benefits for the couple’s marriage — the public response to the series has been far less rosy. It was perhaps doomed from the outset, after suffering a delayed release amid the Los Angeles wildfires that already engulfed the couple in controversy. Then, when it finally did arrive, the show was panned by viewers — some of whom were puzzled by Markle’s choice of kitchen attire — as well as reviewers and other notable names.

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown labelled the series “preposterous,” while celebrity chef Jameson Stocks said it was “painful to watch.” Despite that, Netflix revealed just days after its release that a second season of With Love, Meghan is on its way. After all, there’s always a finger sandwich in need of an edible marigold garnish.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy