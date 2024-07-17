Meghan Markle forced to sacrifice exposing King Charles’ ‘deliberate’ sabotage for Prince Harry’s unlikely Prince William delusion

At present, it is more like a tennis match between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on one side with King Charles and Prince William facing the duo. Mostly, it is the Royal family winning the maximum points, but right now, the Sussexs seem to be carrying the best cards.

Who doesn’t remember the fallout when products from Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, coincidentally received promotion from her friends the very day Kate Middleton decided to end her self-imposed isolation to mark her public presence at the Trooping Colors? The defense that Kate had announced her arrival just hours before the event or the high probability of Meghan and Harry having no information of her pending appearance in advance didn’t do much to diffuse the angry wave of Royal fans.

But evidently, all along it has been Charles who has been trying to upstage his second daughter-in-law.

As per a New Idea magazine report, Charles has been deliberately overshadowing Meghan’s upcoming products by hard-launching the Highgrove products — whether it was the Highgrove Royal Estate Honey, which is priced at £25 for a 350g jar; the Highgrove Organic Strawberry Preserve, that is sold at £6.95 and profited massively from the news of Meghan’s first batch of strawberry jams being sent to influencers (via Express), or the newly released men’s cologne, Highgrove Splash, that rivals her plans to “develop her own men’s grooming range.”

'Fans have gone to Highgrove website and King Charles' jam has now sold out! All Meghan's done is serve a goal to King Charles. Sales have gone through the roof!'



Sarah Louise Robertson reacts as royal fans flock to buy King Charles' jam after Meghan Markle released her own. pic.twitter.com/rbVYU55gVs — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 20, 2024

Meghan has already caught on to this “deliberate attempt to curb her success” and is ready to confront the monarch over this planned scheme to sabotage her future but Prince Harry is in her way.

“She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul but now she’s competing with a royal rival.” She had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, there’s a glut of his products on the market. She’s one step away from calling Charles about the clash but Prince Harry is holding her back.”

Why is Harry not allowing his wife to question his father and finally confirm if the king is really being petty enough to push Meghan out of the market? Well, it’s allegedly because the Duke hasn’t yet gotten the message his father and more importantly, his brother, keep sending his way.

Prince Harry has the “perfect way” to undermine Prince William’s new role in the Royal hierarchy

Yes, Charles sits on the throne, has the crown, and unabashedly forced William to live with his greedy betrayal and blatant personal invasion, he is controlled with an iron hand by his elder son in matters of the Royal family. Matters that prominently include banning Prince Harry from ever returning to the palace without paying any heed to the fact that the aging King would love to renew contact with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

It has long been predicted that Harry blew up the only bridge connecting him to the family with the sensational Oprah Winfrey interview and his controversial bestseller, Spare. But hope has been raised with claims that his children are the “perfect way” might be able to thaw Royal hearts frozen solid with fury. Unfortunately, just like their parents, the children have been shunned by Charles as well — presumably at William’s orders who is more concerned about protecting the family from the drama that now follows Harry’s shadow.

But Harry remains hopeful (via OK magazine). Even though the offer to send Lilibet and Archie to Balmoral palace to spend time with Charles was rejected or never considered in the first place, the Prince is reportedly planning to visit the King just before his return to London as the summer ends. He, along with Meghan, wants to grab Charles’ desire to “build a better relationship with Archie and Lili and spend quality time with them” and use it as the catalyst to go against William’s wishes and charge their currently dead plan to make a Royal comeback.

