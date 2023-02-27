Michelle Yeoh beats out stiff competition to land SAG award for ‘Everything Everywhere all at Once’

Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Michelle Yeoh stole the spotlight in this year’s SAG Awards after she won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award.

Yeoh gave a film reference when she went on stage to accept the award. The actress also felt overwhelmed to be onstage, saying that her “heart will explode” if she spoke. Yeoh reflected on stage her journey to get to where she is today and how long it took to get there. She thanked everyone for their love and support, especially since she was “up against titans” for the award before she was lost for words on stage.

She then dedicated her award to all the other young girls and women who “look like her” and gave a shoutout to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient, Sally Field. She finishes her speech by telling everyone that it is possible to get “a seat on the table” and that her mother will be “eternally grateful.”

Grab your tissues and prepare to be moved by the ICONIC Michelle Yeoh! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ZPHoOkHb7u — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once has been making strides during the 29th SAG Awards after winning all four awards it was nominated in. Asides from Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan was also emotional when he went on stage to accept his award and he too reflected on his journey to get there.

Asides from the SAG Awards, Yeoh recently won this year’s Golden Globes and is currently nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards and Oscar Awards. Hopefully, the movieverse that was seen in the film won’t just be a “what if” and more of a reality.