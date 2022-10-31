‘Ms. Marvel’ stars channel a dearly departed MCU icon for Halloween

Iman Vellani and Yasmeen Fletcher are an iconic duo on and off-screen. After killing the game as best friends Kamala Khan and Nakia Bahadir in Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel, the two actresses decided to dress up as different versions of an original MCU character for this year’s Halloween.

In a post shared by Fletcher to her Instagram account, the actress can be seen wearing a hilarious Lego Iron Man costume, while Vellani embodies Tony Stark through the character’s facial hair, red-lens sunglasses, and repulsor beam blaster.

Fellow Ms. Marvel actress Laurel Marsden also celebrated Halloween with her cast mates over the weekend.

📸: Yasmeen Fletcher insta post pic.twitter.com/mApo9eB1JX — Iman Vellani Updates (@ImanVellaniEn) October 30, 2022

As things stand in the MCU, chances of Kamala ever meeting Tony range from slim to impossible, so this Halloween crossover is the best alternative fans might ever get.

Vellani is a known Marvel geek, and Tony was not her first attempt at cosplaying a Marvel character. A picture of her dressed up as Ms. Marvel herself before getting cast for the role went viral online after the star was announced as the lead in the screen adaptation. The 20-year-old actress recently won a Saturn Award for her portrayal of Kamala in what was a true full-circle moment.

Although there hasn’t been any official news on a second season of the show, a recent Instagram post by Ms. Marvel directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah captioned “Who’s ready for season 2?!” has started to raise fans’ hopes.

Vellani will be reprising her role as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Nia DaCosta film The Marvels alongside Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Kamala’s family is also rumored to be appearing in the film, but it’s unclear whether Fletcher or any other Ms. Marvel stars will also pop up.

The Marvels hits theaters July 28, 2023.