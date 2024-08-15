Naya Rivera’s cause of death, confirmed

Naya Rivera‘s death in 2020 left millions heartbroken, not least of which her young son Josey and her family.

The actress, known for portraying the irreverent Santana Lopez on the hit show Glee, started her day normally that July 8, taking Josey on a day out in the familiar Lake Piru in California, which she visited often. The mother and son decided to rent a boat and go out swimming in what they thought to be a safe environment.

Josey was 4 years old on the day his mom died. He was born on Sept. 17, 2015, to Naya and her then-husband Ryan Dorsey, becoming one of the first-ever Glee babies. The little boy quickly became his mom’s whole world and she took a break from acting to focus on raising him, returning a couple of years later with a role in the 2017 comedy film Mad Families.

While Naya’s career was largely defined by Glee, where she played one of the first major lesbian characters in a mainstream comedy, she had released music and a memoir and acted in several other shows and movies. Her biggest non-Glee roles came with Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water.

How did Naya Rivera die?

After Naya took the boat out into Lake Piru, she and Josey hopped off for a swim. Autopsy reports and her son’s own account of the events reveal Naya drowned, possibly in a rip current. While she left her lifejacket on the boat, Josey was wearing his and managed to return to safety with the help of his mother who he then watched disappear underwater as he attempted to find a rope.

Josey was found alone and asleep on the boat a few hours later, prompting a widespread search that lasted until July 13, when Naya’s body was finally found, floating just north of Diablo Cove. After examination, her death was ruled an accidental drowning, without evidence of injury or intoxication.

Naya became the third Glee cast member to die at a young age following Cory Monteith in 2013 and Mark Salling in 2018. The day Naya’s body was found was the seventh anniversary of Cory’s death. Co-star Kevin McHale, who was a close friend of both, said “I’m not religious by any means, but you’d be hard-pressed to convince me that Cory didn’t help find our girl today.” Naya was 33.

