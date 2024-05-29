Death is always one of the most difficult concepts to grasp. Whether we must face it on screen, in real life, or even with celebrities, it is always difficult to accept that someone is gone for good. Sadly, Glee fans have experienced the mourning process more times than the average TV fan.

We are not just talking about older actors whose time inevitably comes. It’s far more morbid. Even actors who were part of the main roster of Glee characters heartbreakingly comprise this list. Considering their young ages at the time of their passing, a term pertaining to Glee disasters has been thrown around among fans: the Glee Curse. Although absolutely eerie, it is simply impossible not to link these back-to-back disasters.

How many Glee actors have died?

Image via FOX

At the time of writing, 21 Glee actors have sadly passed away. Most of them, while indispensable parts of the show as we know it, were guest stars for only one episode. Others, however, were the faces of Glee, representing the glee club that made many of us fall in love with music. They allowed us to open our hearts to joy, and along the way, a lot of mourning.

Regardless of the relevance of their role, all of the actors who have since passed were parts of a puzzle that can only be completed with all of its pieces — regardless of how small they may be. With that being said, let’s talk about some of the names we saw on screen over Glee‘s six-season run, and remember them a little more.

Olivia Newton-John

Many fans of the show remember Olivia Newton-John as one of the most iconic guest stars Glee ever had. Many others, however, remember her as the feisty and stunning Sandy from Grease. In the end, we all recall her iconic smile, beautiful voice, and her enduring perseverance. Newton-John passed away on August 8, 2022, at the age of 73, after a lengthy and arduous journey dealing with breast cancer.

Jane Galloway Heitz

via FOX

Although Jane Galloway Heitz was only in one episode of Glee, she is the quintessential reason for the glee club’s very existence. Heitz played the role of Lilian Adler, the former glee club director and the inspirational figure who showed what music was all about. Lilian Adler’s image was displayed throughout the series, with the actress’s scenes appearing only in the very first episode. However, in 2019, the world said goodbye to this iconic actress after heart failure. She’ll never be forgotten as the face of Glee.

Mark Salling

The name Mark Salling will evoke a range of emotions for any Glee fan. For six seasons, Salling played the role of Puck Puckerman, the soft-hearted jock with a tough exterior and a voice as soft as silk. However, in real life, Salling’s actions were far from well-intentioned. In 2015, Salling was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography. Two years later, the actor pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to four to seven years in prison, in addition to being required to register as a sex offender and enter a treatment program.

Before his sentencing date in March 2018, Salling died by suicide in January 2018, at the age of 35. The news came as a shock to fans and the cast. However, given the actor’s track record of past sexual offenses, many admitted that this outcome was not entirely a surprise. It is always difficult to grieve someone responsible for such horrible actions, but hopefully, some will still remember him as his much kinder character, Puck.

Robin Trocki

via FOX

Robin Trocki is responsible for a lot of tears. Her character on Glee was none other than Sue Sylvester’s sister, Jean, who had Down syndrome. Although not a regular, Trocki’s character appeared in enough episodes for fans to find her a comforting figure on their screens. Jean Sylvester is one of the few characters on Glee who passed away, and her death was the very reason for one of Glee‘s most beautiful episodes, “Funeral.” Unfortunately, Trocki passed away in 2019 from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 63.

Patty Duke

Via FOX

Patty Duke was a Hollywood gem. Very few entertainers can boast about being one of the most influential people in comedy, but Patty Duke could — though she never did. She played the role of Jan on Glee, and although it was only for one episode, her presence was essential for Kurt and Blaine’s upcoming storylines and the general representation of aged queer couples in media. Duke passed away in 2016 due to sepsis from a ruptured intestine. She was 69 years old.

Cory Monteith

Cory Monteith’s death was not easy for anyone to process. From the very first episode, fans had been wholly invested in Cory Monteith’s regular and main role on Glee, where he played Finn Hudson. From the start, Finn Hudson was Glee, and Glee was Finn Hudson. However, disaster struck, and Monteith passed away after an accidental overdose in his hotel room in 2013 at 31 years old. The show was still ongoing at the time, which caused a major shift and, of course, a period of grieving and mourning for the cast and crew of Glee.

For the following months, Glee fans were heartbroken, with a legion of people expressing their grief on social media and through several gestures. Monteith had long struggled with substance abuse since he was a young teenager, and he had just recently left a rehab center two months prior to his passing.

Roger Keller

via FOX

Roger Keller’s appearance on Glee came with a backstory. Keller announced a decade-long break from acting, during which he allegedly took the time to look after his health. However, he returned to our screens for one final performance, reprising his role in Hollywood on Glee, where he portrayed Bill. Although he was a guest star for only one episode, Keller will always be remembered for one of Glee‘s oddest yet funniest episodes, “The Spanish Teacher.” He passed away in 2017 at the age of 67 due to cancer complications.

Naya Rivera

The most shocking cast death on Glee was undoubtedly that of Naya Rivera. Despite starting as a semi-regular on the show in its very first episode, Naya quickly proved herself to be a force to be reckoned with. Her unmatched talent shone through our screens as she portrayed Santana, arguably one of the most iconic characters on television. However, in 2020, at age 33, Naya Rivera’s body was discovered in a lake where she had been with her son days prior.

Her tragic passing was completely unexpected. According to police reports, her son Joey was found alone on a boat after they found themselves caught in an apparent rip current. Reports suggest that Naya managed to place him on a boat with a life jacket, but she lacked the strength to pull herself up. Days later, her lifeless body was found, confirming everyone’s worst fears. Rivera died from drowning on July 8, 2020, with her body discovered on July 13, 2020 — marking her official date of passing exactly seven years after Monteith’s.

Edmund Shaff

Edmund Shaff was a comedic genius. While he was virtually in every single sitcom and comedy show to have ever existed, Glee still managed to snatch one of the most coveted and experienced actors for one episode. Shaff played the role of Bill, a singer who was part of a choir group called the Hipsters, which was comprised of only older men. He did absolutely brilliantly in his performance, and despite having passed in 2023 at age 87, he will remain one of Glee’s most iconic guest stars.

Michael Lerner

via FOX

Michael Lerner was one of the few guest stars who had more appearances on Glee than the average guest star—and considering he was absolutely hilarious every time he was on screen, we would say that creative choice was definitely justified. Lerner played Sidney Green on Glee, appearing in a total of six episodes during Rachel’s Funny Girl character arc. However, in 2023, his passing shocked Hollywood; he died at age 81 from complications brought on by seizures he’d suffered the previous year.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

