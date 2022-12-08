Netflix shares ‘Wednesday’ bloopers

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, the Netflix Wednesday bloopers. Okay so that last bit didn’t really rhyme as well, but it doesn’t change the fact that the newly-released bloopers from The Addams Family spin off series are wickedly funny.

Wednesday Bloopers!



Jenna Ortega breaking character is by far my favorite thing this week. pic.twitter.com/2g5G88yrMT — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022

Who saw Wednesday coming? We love The Addams Family as much as the next person, but fans of the weird and wacky group were worried Netflix’s latest take wouldn’t deliver. Thankfully, we were wrong, because Wednesday is as incredible as it is chilling.

More than that, Actress Jenna Ortega has really proven herself a star with her breakout performance as Wednesday Addams. She is so morosely good, in fact, that we were worried Ortega may have not been having any fun in the first place. We were wrong. If the blooper reel above is any indicator, the cast of Wednesday had as much fun making the show as we did watching it.

Although, how could you not enjoy yourself when surrounded by a cast including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie, and Fred Armisen? It’s clear that with the success of Wednesday, fans will be clamoring for a second season, though Netflix has reminded horribly tight-lipped about the whole affair.

Only time will reveal the fate of the newly-reimagined Addams Family, as the show’s renewal status remains uncertain. Having said that, Netflix would be making a huge mistake to shelve the series, we believe our favorite family isn’t going anywhere. All that’s left to do is think dark-dingy thoughts in hopes that Wednesday will return.