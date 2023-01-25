Paris Hilton’s fans shut down trolls after baby’s birth announcement

After Paris Hilton shared news about the birth of her first child, internet trolls tried to cast a shadow on her happy day, only to be slammed by her fans for their insensitive comments.

Cyberbullies slid into the comments of Hilton’s announcement about her new baby and spitefully accused the heiress of human trafficking because her son was born via gestational carrier.

Congrats, you exploited another woman and bought a baby. This is literally the definition of human trafficking. — Huschke Mau (@HuschkeMau) January 25, 2023

Kaymarfar supported Hilton’s choice of starting her family through surrogacy, pointing out that surrogacy is a gift for people who struggle to conceive.

Carrying your own child is a privilege that most people take advantage of and she can take advantage of surrogacy as she has fertility issues. Why are you trying to rain on her parade? — *R2D2 scream* (@kaymarfar) January 25, 2023

FrabbieNY had empathy for the unique challenges Hilton and her husband faced starting a family over 40 and celebrated the many ways people are building their families today.

She’s 40 years old and tried through IVF to have a child. Yes I adopted my two kids but if you want to have your own and you have the means to do so then whatever. Families are made and many beautiful ways. — Debra Khosla (@frabbieny) January 25, 2023

Antikwash did not mince words, telling the troll to be quiet and recognize that surrogacy is an excellent option for many parents.

Oh shut up, alot of women have surrogates and alot of women do it willingly — kwashiorkor_ (@antikwash) January 25, 2023

Rain0295 was disgusted by the criticism of Hilton and her husband having a child through a gestational carrier and pointed out that many women who face high-risk pregnancies welcome the option.

Your gross bro and totally off base. There is nothing wrong with having someone else carry a baby for you. I almost died during my childbirth so if I wanted another I’d want someone else carrying the child. You don’t know everyone’s story. — Rain(: (@Rain0295) January 25, 2023

Unfortunately, it’s no surprise that Hilton has been targeted by cyberbullies. According to the US government, 85% of women and girls experience online harassment that usually aims to exert some degree of control over their reproductive lives. These comments often take the form of verbal abuse in the shape of put-downs, derogatory names, and cyberstalking.

It’s encouraging to see her fans stand up for her and educate people about surrogacy so that Hilton and other parents like her can build their families in peace.