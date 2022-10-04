Pete Davidson has seemingly already removed one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos￼

Well, that was fast! Just two months after his high profile split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seems to be in the process of removing the tattoos he dedicated to his ex of roughly nine months, as one does following a high profile breakup — if you’re Pete Davidson, anyway.

According to TMZ, last week Davidson was spotted in New York City on the set of his upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis with a noticeable bandage peeking up from the collar of his shirt. The bandage is coincidentally in the same spot where the 28-year-old had previously gotten a tattoo that read “my girl is a lawyer” to celebrate Kardashian passing the “baby bar” exam late last year.

Pete Davidson and his lawyer bae are obviously dunzo and now it seems he may have done the only thing left to scrub the past … ya, know like removing his tattoo. https://t.co/g4dKz1UMkY — TMZ (@TMZ) October 4, 2022

You can see what the tattoo looked like, below, in evidently happier times when the pair was vacationing somewhere tropical over the summer.

MY GIRL IS A LAWYER pic.twitter.com/Nw0WefWRJS — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) June 17, 2022

However, that was only one of several body modifications Davidson got in honor of Kardashian over the course of their relationship.

In addition to “my girl is a lawyer,” he also got the letters “KNSCP,” ostensibly the initials of Kim and her four kids with her ex-husband Kayne West, North, 6, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The Meet Cute star also got an “Aladdin and Jasmine” tattoo to commemorate the pair’s own real-life meet cute when they kissed during a Saturday Night Live sketch just before dating last October.

But unfortunately, while those aforementioned tattoos can be gotten rid of easily enough, one of Davidson’s pieces — literally a brand, like one made using a hot poker — is going to be a bit more difficult to part ways with.

Kardashian opened up about her then-boyfriend’s decision to get her name literally branded on his chest while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres back in March.

“Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones, you know, that he got, but this one … the ‘Kim’ one, isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding,” she told the host. “Because, let me explain it, because he wanted to do something that was really different.”

“Because that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life,” she continued. “I just think he was like, I want something that’s there that I can’t get rid of … because he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it, or to cover it up, and I just wanted it like, there as a scar on me.'”

Welp, congrats, because mission accomplished — that scar is not going anywhere anytime soon. We hope Davidson will learn his lesson when he starts dating his next high-profile girlfriend, but let’s face it. We all know that’s not happening.