‘Please Kevin Feige, do it’: Karen Gillan has one request for Marvel after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ releases

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in a tricky place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the one hand, the movie has been billed the group’s last hoorah. On the other, characters in the franchise like Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) have indicated they might not be done with the MCU after all.

While doing an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Twitter, Gillan and Gunn answered a series of fan questions, from the most challenging scene to film in the trilogy to a potential spin-off between Nebula and Gamora.

When asked if she would do such a spin-off, Gillan not only signed off on the idea as quickly as Kevin Feige signs her checks, but also sent out a public plea to the Marvel president, saying, “Yeah, please Kevin Feige, do it. I think that’d be really fun.”

The idea is enticing, to be sure, but given the fact that Zoe Saldana has made clear she’s finished with the MCU — which Gunn himself recently corroborated — it’s unlikely to happen. At least not with a present-day storyline. In that vein, Gillan brought up a good point when she added, “But can we do it as a prequel or something so that I could have hair?”

Hair or no hair, a prequel highlighting the combative, antagonistic, emotional backstory between Nebula and Gamora, adopted daughters of Thanos, is a nice idea and one that would make a neat Disney Plus series. Sadly, it would likely have to be made with different actresses, unless Gillan is ready to do double duty for the DCU and MCU, and Zaldana is ready to come out of MCU retirement.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters on May 5. You can read our review of the film here.