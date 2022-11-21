‘Power Rangers’ stars pay loving tribute to Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank’s tragic passing has left his former co-stars in a state of shock, as the 49-year-old is being remembered fondly by his former colleagues and friends.

Frank had been the face of the Power Rangers franchise for several decades, constantly returning to play his iconic role, Tommy Oliver. First appearing in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993, he appeared in nearly every iteration of the show since and often crossed over into other franchises.

His death has been a huge shock to everyone, as his friends remember him and pay tribute to the man who made up millions of people’s childhoods.

Amy Jo Johnson wrote on her Instagram her life wouldn’t be the same without him and described him as a “creative ball of energy”. Johnson had been alongside Frank for many years as the Pink Ranger, with them both heading the original Mighty Morphin line-up.

Walter Emanuel Jones posted likewise on his social media, with him sharing a photo of them together at a press screening.

Blake Foster who starred with Frank in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie said he cried all night after hearing the news, saying he lost “my hero, our leader, my friend and an icon”.

The original Red Ranger, Austin St. John said simply “once a ranger, always a ranger” while sending his thoughts and prayers. Nakia Burrise shared a video of her time together with Frank, with her posting a lovely eulogy describing their experiences and emphasizing the family bond between the cast.

“I have really struggled with finding the right words to say… In every family there is chaos, miscommunication, support, but most of all love.”

There is no official cause of death for Frank. He will be remembered for his place in pop culture, undying love for his role, and his joy surrounding the Power Rangers franchise.