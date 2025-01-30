Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already planning to hand over the reins of their passion project to Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started and abandoned many different projects over the years. While most aren’t worth writing home about, their most successful project is certainly worth being proud of, and Harry is reportedly hoping his children will take over and carry it on in the future.

The passion project in question is the Invictus Games, which were started by Harry. The games are held most years and were made for wounded, injured, or sick men and women who served in the military in numerous countries to partake in a variety of sports events. This year’s games are set to take place in Canada starting on the 8th of February. Last week it was confirmed that Meghan would be joining Harry at the opening ceremony, as their “professional separation” comes to an end and the couple embrace a new PR strategy.

The Invictus Games are Harry and Meghan’s legacy

With their reputation in tatters among their LA peers right now, perhaps the Invictus Games will be the legacy Harry and Meghan leave behind. As far as legacies go, that’s actually a pretty great thing to be remembered for, so I guess they can’t be too upset. The couple’s other endeavors since leaving the Royal Family, such as their Netflix and Spotify deals, have more often than not ended miserably, but the Invictus Games is a generally beloved project.

Perhaps the Royal couple has realized this, as an insider source suggested Archie (5) and Lilibet (3) might one day carry on with the games as their parents have done. The source emphasized the importance of the games to the Sussexes and the importance that their children continue their legacy.

“It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event… The Invictus Games is a Sussex initiative and something they want their children to continue once they get older.”

Harry’s history with the Invictus Games

The Invictus Games have been an incredibly important cause for Harry who started the initiative back in 2014. He was inspired to create the games after a visit to the U.S. where he attended the Warrior Games in 2012. Harry himself served in the Royal Army for ten years as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot. He served for two tours of duty in Afghanistan and his time in the military clearly had a profound impact on him — he practically had to be dragged out of Afghanistan.

Whether Archie and Lilibet would want to carry on their father’s passion project is another matter; however, considering the importance of the Invictus Games to Harry, it makes sense that he and Meghan would want to see their legacy continue far into the future.

