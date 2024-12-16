Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship roles have reversed as duke becomes ‘more dominant and powerful’

Since the start of their relationship, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s have been plagued by the narrative that Meghan is somehow controlling Harry. Body language experts and royal commentators have all accused her of being the one “wearing the pants,” but it seems like things might be changing.

Recommended Videos

It’s been a year of changes for the Sussexes. Earlier in 2024 we saw a massive shift in how the couple approached their individual endeavors, opting for a “professional separation” which many thought could be the start of a more permanent separation (if you know what I mean). But they’re making it work so far, and not being attached at the hip seems to be doing them a world of good. Harry’s been jetting off all over the globe on solo trips, and he even made a brief visit to the U.K. a few months back. Meanwhile, Meghan has been spotted out and about in the U.S. on her own.

Harry and Meghan’s roles have changed

With this newfound freedom, Harry appears to have also found himself leading the relationship more than before. The speculation comes after the release of Harry and Meghan’s latest Netflix project, POLO, which has already been marred in controversy due to the sport’s involvement with animal cruelty, as well as being generally pretty boring, among other controversies.

Harry and Meghan also barely make an appearance in the documentary series, only showing up briefly in the fifth and final episode. However, people have already noticed that there’s been a shift in the dynamic between the two as Harry seems to be the one taking charge as opposed to his wife. Body language expert, Darren Stanton, commented on this noticeable change.

“Meghan has previously been seen to wear the trousers in their relationship, which has affected his reputation. If we take a closer look at some of the posture and actions we see, Harry is taking the lead.”

Stanton makes a valid point, Meghan has often been seen as the one wearing the trousers, resulting in her being accused of controlling her husband. Experts claimed that Harry was being controlled by Meghan and that it was negatively affecting their marriage. Whether or not that’s true, the pair’s latest appearance seems to have flipped the narrative, as the prince looks more confident and in control than ever.

Meghan, for her part, hasn’t faded into the background either. “When he and Meghan do appear in brief moments she is very emphatically not depicted as any Pimms-swigging, divot-trampling WAG,” explains Judi James, another body language expert.

Meghan and Harry have certainly had their ups and downs, especially after leaving the U.K. more than four years ago, but their new approach has seen them go from strength to strength with both of them looking all the happier for it. This positive step in Harry’s marriage — if the reports do, indeed, paint an accurate portrait of his affairs — could not be more well-timed. The new year will be host to many legal hurdles for the prince.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy