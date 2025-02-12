Prince Harry is ‘desperate’ to keep his American Dream alive, and one Royal is getting seriously worried

Prince Harry and Meghan simply can’t escape the unsolicited comments about their relationship. While some seem resigned or even gleeful about an “impending” divorce that still has yet to materialize, others wax lyrical over the pair’s devotion to one another. It seems no one is short of an opinion when it comes to this pair.

Recommended Videos

Prince Harry’s legions of fans worried about — or conversely, wishing to see — the end of his relationship with Meghan Markle appear to have gained a tiara-toting ally in the form of Kate Middleton, who has reportedly vowed to save her “trapped” brother-in-law.

The comments come from a Heat Magazine “insider” who knows the princess well. Apparently, Kate had been hoping to speak with Harry after his landmark victory against News Group Newspapers, but in the end Harry never needed to return to the U.K., so that plan was scuppered. Instead, the princess was left “unsettled” because her plans had no obvious route to fruition given Harry’s absence from the U.K. It seems Kate is just as tuned into the royal gossip mills as the legions of Royal watchers, because the swirling rumors about Harry and Meghan’s apparently on-the-rocks relationship are a cause for concern for the future queen.

She gets no pleasure in seeing Meghan and Harry picked to pieces. She’s heard there’s this growing perception the marriage may not be a particularly happy one right now and they’re effectively trapped together. That really upset Kate. The thought of Harry having to live a life he’s not happy in worries her no end.

Of course, there are equally compelling rumors and statements about the Sussexes’ relationship in the opposite direction. Reportedly, friends of the couple describe them as “so hot for each other” that it’s uncomfortable. With the rumors and counter-rumors batted about, it’s simply impossible for anyone not personally engaged with the pair to know the state of their relationship. So no wonder Kate is worried!

The inside source says that “Kate has no intention of giving up on Harry and will be there for him, no matter what,” and that eventually, she does want to see the two brothers reunited. This tracks with earlier comments suggesting the Princess of Wales is on something of a personal mission, so it’s no surprise to see it popping up again. By all accounts the relationship between Kate and Harry — prior to Meghan Markle — was a close one, so it’s absolutely believable that the princess would be concerned about her brother-in-law in exile.

The major sticking point is Harry’s self-imposed exile in America. Described as “a proud and stubborn character” by the source, Harry is apparently “clearly desperate to make this American Dream of his work” — with or without anyone else’s approval. The princess is allegedly concerned that Harry is stuck in his luxury Montecito home without any friends or people close to him other than Meghan.

This is an understandable worry, but given Kate’s strictly regimented and controlled appearances and activities, it’s not like she can pop over for a quick visit. According to the source, Kate is now pinning all her hopes on seeing Harry at an official visit to the U.S. Maybe this is finally the turning point in the family’s damaged royal relations?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy