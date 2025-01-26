Prince Harry publicly ’embarrasses’ King Charles, ‘infuriating’ his father even after he went against Prince William for him

King Charles III finds himself in an increasingly difficult position as his attempts to help his younger son Prince Harry have reportedly angered his heir, Prince William, the heir to the throne. But his youngest, who remains a loose canon for the Royals with his past revelations about the family, is reportedly not done “embarrassing” him.

The situation stems from a years-long dispute over security protection that began when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties. When the couple relocated to North America in 2020, the British government removed Harry’s automatic right to taxpayer-funded police protection. Since then, Harry has been engaged in a legal battle with the Home Office, arguing that his family faces unique security risks in the U.K. due to his royal status and high profile. The Duke of Sussex has even offered to pay for police protection himself, but the Home Office maintains that police security cannot be “purchased.”

Now, a report from inews reveals King Charles’s growing frustration with the situation.

“The King is said to find it embarrassing that his son is taking legal action against His Majesty’s Government.”

This tension has escalated as Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley recently agreed to provide Harry with armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command during his London visit for the High Court trial against News Group Newspapers. This decision, reportedly influenced by direct discussions with King Charles, marks a significant departure from the previous stance that saw Harry lose his taxpayer-funded security after stepping down as a senior royal in 2020.

King Charles III’s deepening divide between duty and family

Since leaving his royal duties, Harry has consistently maintained that without adequate protection, it’s unsafe for him, his wife Meghan Markle, and their children to visit Britain. This concern has prevented numerous family reunions and even affected Harry’s ability to maintain connections with his mother’s side of the family, the Spencers. That, of course, is not the ideal situation for King Charles, who would prefer to have a closer relationship with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

In a statement heard by the court, Harry said, “The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.” While Harry does pay for private security for his family, he and his legal team have previously argued that they do not have the proper jurisdiction or adequate access to intelligence to keep the Sussex family safe in the U.K.

“He’s the King, he could sort that out any time he wants,” one source in Harry’s camp claimed. However, despite senior courtiers sitting on the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), “they do not hold sway on the committee, which falls under the remit of the Home Office.” As Kate Mansey reported for The Times, the case has become a “sticking point” between father and son: “It places the King in a tricky position because Harry has been granted leave to appeal. Until the case is concluded, there is little Charles feels he can say to his son.”

With Harry’s appeal set for April, Charles finds himself in an impossible situation. Given William’s rumored stance on any matter concerning his brother, Charles’ relationship with his eldest son has probably suffered under his attempts to help his younger son (which also includes offering him the Buckingham Palace as a place to stay during his U.K. visits). But not only has that failed to satisfy Harry’s demands, it seems to have done little to curb the duke’s desire to fight till the end, thus leaving the monarch crushed under the weight of an embarrassingly public family dispute he seems powerless to resolve.

