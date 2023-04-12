Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation, but not with Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles next month.

Per CNN, the Duke of Sussex confirmed his attendance while his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will stay in the U.S. with their children.

According to the official statement:

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The prince raised eyebrows as he deliberated about attending the Coronation. Not only does the event coincide with his son Archie’s fourth birthday, but Harry has spent several years expressing his frustration with the Royal Family due to conflicting values. Over time they have become increasingly estranged.

The Harry and Meghan docuseries and his tell-all memoir, Spare, accused his family of failing to provide adequate support when his wife struggled to adjust to royal life and the mercenary culture of the British tabloids. Earlier this year, Harry called on the Royal Family to apologize, specifically to Meghan. They did not respond. Her absence from the Coronation is notable. It suggests ongoing tensions between the couple and the Royals.

Nevertheless, per People, a source close to Harry revealed that he wants to support his father on one of the most momentous occasions of his life. It is unknown how the Royal Family will receive him. They have not spent time with the prince since his grandmother’s funeral last year.

The Coronation of King Charles III is a historic event that will usher in a new era for the Royal Family. Hopefully, it will also serve as an opportunity for reconciliation and healing.