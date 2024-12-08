Prince Harry’s love story labeled a lie after Meghan Markle’s ‘simply untrue’ allegations against an ‘orchestrated reality show’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s love story continues to unravel as BBC journalist Mishal Husain strongly refutes the couple’s claims about their engagement interview, adding to mounting evidence of inconsistencies in their narrative.

In the couple’s Netflix series, Meghan described their BBC engagement interview as an “orchestrated reality show,” claiming they weren’t allowed to tell their authentic story. Husain, who conducted the original interview, firmly disputes this characterization. Speaking on BBC Radio 4 (via The Mirror), Husain emphasized that the couple had willingly participated, stating, “My recollection is definitely very much, asked to do an interview, and do said interview.” In a recent Saga magazine interview, Husain further expressed bewilderment at Meghan’s characterization, noting she “didn’t know what to make of it.” The journalist is backed by former director-general of the BBC, Lord Hall, who underlines how Meghan’s description of the interview is “simply untrue.”

This could be a simple case of “they said – she said,” where both parties remember the same event differently, and there’s no way to know the truth. However, Meghan painting herself as a victim during the engagement interview is far from being the only contraction in the Netflix series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s supposed true story filled with plot holes

The longer you watch Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, the more holes you can poke at their story. Further contradictions emerged regarding Meghan’s prior knowledge of Prince Harry. While she claimed in their engagement interview that she “didn’t know much about him” because she was American, their own Netflix documentary revealed otherwise. The series showed footage of Meghan participating in an interview less than a year before meeting Harry, where she was asked to choose between Prince William and Prince Harry – suggesting she was well aware of who “Prince Haz” was before their first meeting.

The lies don’t stop there. In their 2017 BBC interview, they described being introduced through a mutual friend on a blind date. Yet, their Netflix series presented a different version, stating they connected through Instagram. Their claims about engagement restrictions have also raised eyebrows. Harry stated he was forced to propose in the UK to obtain the Queen’s permission, yet his brother William had proposed to Kate in Kenya. Similarly, Meghan’s assertion that they weren’t allowed to tell their story contradicts the extensive media coverage and interviews they participated in during their engagement period.

In the Netflix documentary, Harry also suggested that Meghan’s success during their Australia tour “upset people” because she was “doing the job better than those who were born to do this.” However, royal correspondent Russell Myers, who covered the tour, contradicts this narrative, noting the overwhelmingly positive coverage they received without any apparent concern from other royal households.

These accumulating discrepancies have led to increasing skepticism about the couple’s version of events. Unfortunately for the Sussexes, nothing is ever lost in the digital era, and people will constantly scrutinize different accounts of the same events to find contradictions. For Harry and Meghan, it’s pretty easy to prove they were not the massive victims they claim to be.

