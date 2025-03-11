Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘strongly resisting’ taking their kids anywhere near Donald Trump

As the U.K. does all it can to win favor with Donald Trump, the Royal Family is increasingly being used as the shiny distraction to keep him docile, like putting a mobile above a baby’s crib. That was made plain on the global stage recently when Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented the U.S. president with an invite to hang at Windsor Castle with King Charles, making him the very first POTUS to be invited to attend two state visits in the U.K.

Not content with just that, it’s known that the Royals are planning to travel Stateside, too, to continue this unlikely love affair across the pond. King Charles is all set to make his own state visit to the U.S. in 2026, as part of the country’s 250th anniversary — it’s a little bit strange to celebrate America’s independence from the British monarchy by hosting a British monarch, but whatever, that’s just how things rolls in Trump’s topsy-turvy term in office.

If the Royals really want to keep him sweet, though, they know what they have to do: wheel out Prince William, Trump’s favorite member of the clan who he has an open, undisguised man-crush on (never forget how “handsome” and “irresistible” he finds the future king). But it seems the palace is facing some resistance against this plan from William and Kate.

William and Kate being “persuaded” to take part in U.S. visit, but they have one major objection

Photo by @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

While King Charles and Queen Camilla are a lock-in for the U.S. royal tour in 2026, it’s claimed that the palace would really love it if William and Kate Middleton could take part as well. While it remains to be seen if that will happen, the Prince and Princess of Wales are apparently pushing back against requests that they bring their three kids along for the trip, too.

According to what anonymous source Flunkey — believed to be a Buckingham Palace insider — told Private Eye (via Scottish Express), “Efforts are underway to persuade William and Kate to head stateside too, though they are strongly resisting PR-led suggestions they should take the kids.”

This is all too easy to believe, seeing as the Waleses have yet to bring any of their children — Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9), and Prince Louis (6) — with them on any royal tour or state visit to date. The couple, particularly Kate, are known to be extremely protective of their kids and typically keep them out of the limelight as much as possible. That said, it might be time for George to start attending these kind of events soon, given that he is second in line to the throne. By the time this trip takes place in July 2026, he will be just a few weeks away from his 13th birthday.

And yet it’s hard not to see where William and Kate are coming from in wanting to shelter their kids from any kind of exposure to Trump. Otherwise they might have to answer some awkward questions from their youngest about why the orange man with the spray-on hair is flirting with daddy so much.

