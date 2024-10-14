‘The power dynamic has shifted’: Prince William has already taken control as he makes major Kate Middleton decision without King Charles

Is King Charles‘ control of the crown already under threat from his own son and heir? It’s the thrust of every story from Shakespeare to Game of Thrones — Royal families vying for power, with the allure of the throne turning relative against relative. Obviously, these days, Royals are more likely to appear on Jimmy Kimmel to promote their new book than appear on the battlefield but apparently, deep down, that thirst for power is still the same.

2024 has been a tough year for the king, what with his cancer diagnosis back in January, but through it all we’ve always heard that eldest offspring Prince William had his back. With his health keeping him from being quite as active as expected of the reigning monarch, the Prince of Wales has stepped up to the plate and taken on many of his father’s duties. In doing so, however, it’s possible William has usurped “executive power” from right under Charles’ nose.

Prince William is siphoning “executive power” away from King Charles as it turns out surprising Kate Middleton move was all his doing

Screenshot via The Prince and Princess of Wales

In September, Kate Middleton announced that she had completed her own cancer treatment in an unexpected way — in contrast to the video announcement of her diagnosis back in March, this second video was a much more ambitious and emotional production, featuring candid and unusually sentimental footage of the Waleses and their three children. Critics compared it to something Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would make for Netflix rather than an official Royal release.

We’re now understanding why Princess Catherine’s video was so against the grain: it had nothing to do with King Charles. According to Royal expert Tom Sykes (via The Daily Beast), the whole enterprise “wasn’t signed off by the king.” As for how this was possible, Sykes states that, as 2024 has drawn on, “executive power and influence is already flowing William’s way.”

“To get away with such cheek showed William and Kate have an instinctive understanding … of how the power dynamic has shifted since the king’s diagnosis,” Sykes claims.

While Kate’s chemotherapy has concluded, Charles’ own treatment is ongoing. In fact, he’s made the decision to pause his treatment while he commences his first big international trip as king next week and takes a tour of Australia and Samoa with Queen Camilla. This period is a prime example of how Charles’ levels of influence have decreased, with observers noting how the king has significantly wound down his workload in the run-up to his trip. Traditionally, he would ramp things up at this time after his annual Scottish summer break.

“The fortnight in the run up to the royal tour has been kept deliberately light for His Majesty,” a source told the Mail. “He will still be undertaking meetings, doing his paperwork and still come down for treatment. Australia is a big deal and he wants to be fighting fit.”

This revelation is extra attention-grabbing in the wake of recent alarming rumors. Namely, that King Charles’ health is worse than the palace is letting on and Prince William is being prepped to inherit the crown much sooner than anticipated. This might just be hearsay at present, but it’s certainly seeming like the transfer of power is already in progress.

