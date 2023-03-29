Resurfaced video proves why a Marjorie Taylor Greene talk show would be called ‘Bully on the Street’

United States representative Majorie Taylor Greene has been under fire recently for various reasons, including her remarks on The Covenant School shooting that left six people murdered.

As previously reported, the suspect involved was Audrey Hale, who was a transgender man. Following the tragic event, the authorities fatally shot Hale.

As the entire situation unfolded, Greene took it upon herself to post anti-trans statements on her congressional Twitter account and disclosed that antifa, an alleged terrorist group, planned to join the upcoming “trans vengeance day” in Washington. These comments and more ultimately led to the 48-year-old being suspended for seven days on her congressional Twitter account.

Another cause stemmed from a 2019 video of Greene heckling gun control activist and Parkland survivor David Hogg resurfacing online. Although it is unclear why the clip has been making its rounds, many can assume it’s due to the latest controversy Greene has been facing.

According to Fox News, the video shows Greene following Hogg as he crosses the street in Washington, D.C., before the Senate met for “the proposed red flag gun control bill.” While mentioning that if the resource officer of Parkland had done their job, then the assailant Nikolas Cruz wouldn’t have had a chance to harm anybody, she said,

“David why are you supporting the red flag laws? If Scott Peterson the resource officer at Parkland had done its job then Nikolas Cruz wouldn’t have killed anybody in your high school or at least protected them.Why are you supporting red flag gun laws that attack our second amendment right? Why are you using kids as a barrier? Do you not know how to defend your stance?”

Further in the clip, Greene brought up her views on the matter and shared that she was a gun owner. She also accused the then 18-year-old of using his alleged resources, such as the money and the children affected by the shooting, to prove his stance on getting stricter gun laws.

“Look I’m an American citizen, I’m a gun owner. I have concealed carry permit. I carry gun for protection for myself and you are using your lobby, the money behind it and the kids to try to take away my second amendment rights. You don’t have anything to say for yourself.”

Later, Greene asked Hogg how he got appointments with senators, press coverage on the particular issue, and children to use as an example to support his stance. She continued to say that if “school zones were protected by security guards with guns,” that would drastically decrease the number of shootings that occur each year.

Greene added to the rant by accusing Hogg of getting paid for his participation. At the time, he had thirty meetings with senators and received massive media coverage regarding gun control laws, while she didn’t get any.

“He has nothing to say because there isn’t anything to say you guys. He has nothing to say because he is paid to do this. He has the walk away march. He’s got the women’s march and they’re funding all of this. Every town gun USA they are funding all of this stuff. That was David Hogg… We saw him inside the Senate building he had 30 appointments where he ran around and got to talk to senators, I got to talk to none. He had media coverage all over the place. I had zero.”

Greene would end the clip by alleging that Hogg received “George Soros and major liberal funding” to campaign for gun control and called him a “coward” for refusing to acknowledge her comments.

Although the video was recorded in 2019, Greene first released the footage on her social media platforms the following year.