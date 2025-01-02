Rihanna kicks of the New Year with a stunning admission about her alcohol consumption

The first few days of a new year are all about goal-setting and reflections (even if you’re just reflecting on the fact that you don’t want to make any resolutions). Rihanna is doing some reflecting, too. She posted a video on Instagram on Jan. 1, 2025, and revealed she didn’t drink alcohol for the past 12 months.

The singer said in her video, “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year!” She also captioned her post, “New Year, New Me.”

Rihanna didn’t give any more details, but perhaps she will say more about this in 2025. Giving up alcohol is a popular New Year’s resolution for many. According to Statista, American adults who responded to a survey about 2025 plans resolved to build up their savings, see friends and family more often, give up smoking, add more workouts into their routine, and focus on healthy eating.

Waving alcohol goodbye wasn’t on that specific list, but several people still attempt Dry January and decide not to drink for at least the first month of the new year. According to Time Magazine, the idea actually started back in 1942 when the government in Finland thought drinking less would help them during the war. Then, on Jan. 11, 2011, a woman by the name of Emily Robinson decided to cut out alcohol as she trained for a half marathon. In 2013, with Robinson’s advocacy for Alcohol Change UK, Dry January became a mainstream trend. Considering how bad it feels to be hungover and how good it feels to be clear-headed and productive, it’s no wonder so many people are attracted to this idea. January has such good, energetic vibes, and as such feels like a good month to do this.

Rihanna has brought up abstaining from booze in the past, although briefly. In 2014, she was interviewed by Elle and said, “When I feel like my skin has had it, I cut all the alcohol completely and overdo the water.” When you take even one month off from drinking, you can sleep better, to name just one great thing about it. Who doesn’t want to start 2025 with more hours in dreamland?

Many have noted that a lot of people enjoyed a few too many beers, cocktails, and glasses of wine during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, as Northeastern Global News noted, many are “sober curious” or have just begun drinking less in the past few years. The publication pointed out that there are so many great brands making nonalcoholic liquor and beer. You can still enjoy a fun party with friends or a night at home with Netflix. Swap out the tequila in a spicy margarita for a booze-free spirit or explore the wild world of flavored sparkling waters (seriously, there are so many). And, as Healthline explains, if you’re “sober curious,” it means you’re not drinking because you want to be healthier. It might last or it might be temporary.

Since she’s such a massive star, fans wonder about Rihanna’s personal life all the time — from remaining curious if she’s expecting another baby, to guessing which perfume she uses. As a celebrity who doesn’t often lift the veil into her personal life, her New Year’s post was memorable for that exact reason. So, if you’ve been wanting to make a shift in your own routine or have a longtime goal you’ve contemplated chasing in 2025, let Rihanna be your inspiration.





