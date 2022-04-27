Ryan Reynolds reacts to being mistaken for Ryan Gosling

What's the difference between Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling? Not much, according to one outlet. But Reynolds tweeted through it in typically humorous fashion.

What’s the difference between Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds? Not much—at least, not according to Indian media outlet News18.

In fact, the news outlet thinks they’re so similar that they mistakenly tweeted about a Ryan Gosling-fronted film, The Gray Man, listing Ryan Reynolds as one of the three stars. Even though Ryan Gosling was in the featured image. Oops.

While we all make mistakes, this is a big yikes.

In typical fashion, Reynolds responded to the gaffe, “I’m on fire right now.”

I’m on fire right now. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 27, 2022

Because he’s burning with rage? Because he’s blushing from the flattery? Because he’s killing the game?

Probably the latter, as the funnyman is one of the busiest men in Hollywood. He has one movie in post-production, four movies in pre-production, and three projects announced (including Deadpool 3), to say nothing of his ad agency and film production company, Maximum Effort, which has been pumping out content left and right.

So, yeah, yet another film — one co-starring Chris Evans, no less — would definitely be impressive.



The mix-up isn’t as embarrassing as if, say, a journalist were to confuse Oscar-winning Judas and the Black Messiah actor Daniel Kaluuya with One Night in Miami’s Leslie Odom Jr. live on television, but nonetheless, c’mon guys. The Ryans are two of the most famous actors currently working in Hollywood. That said, we’re sure Ryan Gosling would be flattered by the comparison. They’re both very handsome, after all.