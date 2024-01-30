Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed the biggest way Dolly Parton improved ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ 

Dolly Parton is almost as synonymous with wholesome goodness as she is era-defining music, but what about the supernatural? The 78-year-old does more than her share of philanthropic work on top of her busy performance schedule, and now she hopes to resurrect the beloved 90s television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Parton’s production company Sandollar Entertainment produced the series for all 7 seasons, and now, it could be involved in the revival. Potential new Scooby Gang members rejoice, because it sounds like working for The Dolly Parton is a dream.

How involved was Dolly Parton with Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

Dolly Parton might not have been able to visit the Buffy the Vampire set very often, but the “Jolene” singer says she was very involved with the production. Produced under the name Sandollar Television, the series was one of the company’s first lucrative properties, despite its film debut fairing miserably at the box office.

Though she was rarely on set in person and hadn’t met most of the cast, Parton wanted them to know that she, “was there for them,” that she “was proud of them,” and that “they were doing a great job.” There are plenty of ways to show appreciation, but Parton’s was to send them Christmas gifts every year. Buffy actress Sarah Michelle Gellar The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that though they “never saw her,” they would get Christmas gifts that had their names.

And I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, somebody asked her about it and she complimented the show and my performance. And I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.'” Gellar to on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Falon

It wasn’t just the actors that Dolly lifted up through praise and recognition. Gail Berman worked for Sandollar during Buffy’s rise. Though the producer pushed the series to success, she was consistently underpaid royalties by the powers that be within the company. Parton addressed the issue with a hefty check to cover the difference – though Berman had left the company several years before.

Maybe if Parton had managed to make it onto set a bit more often the work experience wouldn’t have left such a bad taste in Gellar’s mouth. The country musician has long been known for her insistence that women need to lift one another up, but director and showrunner Joss Whedon never got the message. We can only hope that if a Buffy the Vampire Slayer ever gets the green light, there’s a little more Parton and a little less Whedon on set.