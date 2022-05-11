Selena Gomez is sorry for upsetting Bieber fans by washing her face

Bieber fans think Gomez mocked his wife by posting a skin care routine and rolling her eyes.

Justin Bieber fans are mad at Selena Gomez for a perceived slight against his wife Hailey Bieber.

The blowback is from a TikTok video in which Gomez posted a skincare routine, according to Page Six. Bieber fans picked up on subtle facial expressions and felt Gomez was being shady toward Hailey Bieber, because she posted a skincare video as well.

Gomez and Justin Bieber used to date and many thought they would be the ones getting married.

Gomez looked like she rolled her eyes in her video, something fans picked up on.

The Gomez clip came just hours after Hailey Bieber posted her series of “Get Ready With Me” videos on the popular site, leading fans to make the connection between the two. Gomez quickly commented after the backlash.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health.” Gomez said. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

After that she turned off comments for the video, which said things like “It’s giving I’m a performative loser who blatantly gets away with bullying other women” or “the way she twisted her eyes in every step.”

The situation was reversed last month when Hailey Bieber asked Gomez fans to “leave me alone” and that “enough time has gone by” since Gomez and Bieber dated.

“I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” Hailey Bieber said, according to Page Six.

Justin Bieber and Gomez dated back in 2011 and were on and off until 2018. One source said that the two were on a break that year and that it was “hard to keep up” with the two of them. That is until Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber in September of 2018.

The two women don’t seem to be feuding themselves, however, as Hailey Bieber liked a Selena Gomez Instagram post last year.