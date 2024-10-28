‘She can say that she’s a wronged woman’: Meghan Markle’s future says she will ‘inevitably dump’ Prince Harry after exploiting her ‘victim’ husband

After making two solo appearances without her royal husband, Meghan Markle might be heading for a split from Prince Harry, at least according to – you guessed it – a royal expert with unusually precise insights into their private thoughts..

Royal biographer and broadcaster Hugo Vickers offered his prediction about the state of the Duke and Duchess’ marriage in a recent interview, saying he thinks Prince Harry is “inevitably, probably” on “the chopping block” in the eyes of Markle, whom Vickers said will soon “think that she doesn’t need him” anymore.

Vickers clarified that this is merely speculation, but cited Markle’s reported fall-outs with a string of people in the past as evidence that the Duke might be next to be cut off from his wife. Since meeting Harry, Markle has famously dumped the royal family and her in-laws, as well as having reported feuds with her best friend Jessica Mulroney, tennis star Serena Williams and Canadian TV host Sophie Trudeau.

This supposed pattern, Vickers claimed, means it’s only a matter of time before Harry is the next to go, with the royal expert even going as far as theorizing it will be the Duke who is the dumpee. “I don’t know when she might make that particular call and it’s not for me to speculate, but you know she will probably somehow put him in the wrong.”

Meghan Markle dazzles in her iconic red Carolina Herrera gown while making a surprise solo appearance at the Children’s Hospital L.A. Gala.❤️💃 pic.twitter.com/iBdiUtcwgv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 7, 2024

Vickers claimed that in the hypothetical break up, Markle will spin the story “so that she can say that she’s a wronged woman,” since the Duchess never “admits that she is wrong about anything.” Vickers also based his prediction on the pair’s increasing solo appearances, which included Markle’s unaccompanied attendance to a children’s hospital gala earlier this month and Harry’s lonesome visit to a philanthropic event.

Harry also appeared alone on a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It has also been reported that Harry had a three-week break from his Duke duties earlier this year, including a solo trip to Lesotho in Africa.

The Sun claims that Harry even celebrated his 40th birthday last month without his wife by his side, fuelling Vickers’ speculation that Markle brings out a “victim” mentality in her husband. “He’s turned himself into a victim, I mean, he’s always complaining about everything and how everybody’s against him,” Vickers said.

Prince Harry joins Jimmy on a trip through Tonightmares, an all-new haunted maze experience in NYC! 👻 🐼 #FallonTonight #Tonightmares pic.twitter.com/0EKGDMLiz5 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 27, 2024

“My reading of it is, [Markle] detected that he was uncomfortable about certain things, and in a way she exploited that and fed on it to the point that he definitely went willingly.” That similar sentiment was shared by prominent Markle hater and former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who last week echoed the notion that Harry “follows Meghan Markle like a child”, and that the Duchess is leading him along a self-destructive path like a “lamb to the slaughter.”

Brown also criticized Markle’s business ventures and commented on the state of Harry’s relationship with Prince William, so she isn’t exactly the most impartial source. It’s worth reiterating that these rumors of a breakup are purely speculative, and largely the result of a media cycle that has consistently hounded the Duchess and has seemingly forgotten the consequences that had for previous members of the royal family like Princess Diana.

In the past month alone, Markle has been accused of trying to steal the limelight from King Charles, and faced speculation around her financial state. Give the woman a break, people!

