‘She looks like Lord Farquaad’: Piers Morgan and his loud panel rip Rachel Zegler and her ‘Snow White’ ‘garden gnomes’ to shreds

Piers Morgan has taken some time away from offering divisive takes on the presidential race by instead focusing on a much more pressing matter… Disney’s upcoming remake of Snow White.

Naturally, since this is the guy who criticized Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for having the gall to hold hands and has platformed many controversial figures on his show, you can predict that Morgan’s commentary was far from complimentary.

Morgan hosted the Snow White discussion on his YouTube series Piers Morgan Uncensored, which was also home to his questionably ethical interview with real-life Baby Reindeer inspiration Fiona Harvey, so what could possibly go wrong?

For starters, the panel — composed of YouTubers the Critical Drinker and Nerdrotic, as well as commentators Esther Krakue and James Barr — kicked things off with a discussion about the film’s decision to recast the seven dwarf characters as CGI humans rather than actual little people.

While some of the panelists had fair critiques of Disney’s decision to combine animation with live-action technology (much like those also currently levelled at A Minecraft Movie), much of the debate was aimed squarely at characterising the recast as an example of political correctness gone wrong.

The Critical Drinker said fans should be outraged by both the recasting and the comments made by Rachel Zegler, who plays the title character and said in 2022 said she wasn’t a fan of the original Snow White. Elsewhere, the panelists discussed Peter Dinklage’s comments that sparked the dwarf re-cast, with Morgan saying he was “incensed” by the removal of little people who rely on being cast in these films.

“It’s a culmination of everything bad about modern movie making,” The Critical Drinker said, before citing the absence of little people and Gal Gadot’s role as the Evil Queen. “Somehow Gal Gadot is supposed to be jealous of Rachel Zegler,” he added, not quite understanding how acting or playing a role works.

Zegler’s appearance and its comparison to Gadot’s was also mentioned by Krakue, who said the former “looks like Lord Farquaad” in the trailer and would therefore never be threatened by Gadot’s evil queen. Elsewhere, the panel discussed Disney’s supposed “virtue signalling” in the changes it made with the adaptation, joking that Prince Charming will get “arrested” when he tries to kiss Snow White.

“It’s a hollow, vacuous joke,” The Critical Drinker said. Morgan said Disney “does not need to do this stuff” in reference to the changes made, before declaring that the remake is pure “virtue signalling” and evidence of the “insanity of the modern world.” It’s worth pointing out that Snow White has not yet been released, so we don’t yet know how the changes will play out or whether Morgan’s criticisms are warranted.

In any case, we can rest assured that regardless of the film’s quality, he’ll devote a 15-minute segment to it on his rage bait YouTube series. And Zegler will be laughing all the way to the bank.

