Smoothie Queen Brie Larson feels ‘opened up’ by her latest experimental ingredient

From strawberries to a hint of vanilla, when it comes to smoothie ingredients we believe we might have tried them all. Please leave it to the one and only Brie Larson herself to prove us all wrong with a revolutionary, albeit not entirely unexpected, element for the best smoothie in all of the galaxy.

In a fantastically whimsical turn of events, the Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart shared her life-changing call to make the world’s favorite breakfast: a good ol’ smoothie. It appears that adding the perfect tanginess to result in opening up our lives, lies in one simple ingredient: Mint. Ms.Marvel herself took to Twitter to share this mind-boggling information, and although it might have been unprovoked, we sure are thankful that the academy award winner went out of her way to share her own prized components worthy of a superhero.

Just discovered putting *mint* in my smoothie and I feel like my life just opened up ✨ — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 2, 2023

Naturally, netizens always have something else to add to the discussion, and smoothie ingredients just appear to be everyone’s specialty. Quickly everyone chipped in, sharing their own favorite ingredients, ranging from basil to raw ginger. Some even shared their own drinks of choice, and exactly how they made them.

Now try basil in your strawberry smoothie. Bliss 🥰 — ❤️🐈 Suzy Loves Cats 🐈❤️⎊ ⁀➷♡ (@Phoenixs_Flame_) February 2, 2023

I’ve been putting raw ginger in mine and girl let me tell you. — KorgPorg (@KorgPorg) February 2, 2023

I probably got a similar feeling when I added vanilla extract to my coffee…it was a taste that sent me into a different 3D Universe of emotions and thoughts…lol…



absolutely honest and emotional blue tweet… — CoolBlue (@CoolBlueStory) February 2, 2023

This is not the first time the 33-year-old star has made some bold choices in her life. Back in October, Larson was caught sharing her own twist on crocs, pairing them up with a cozy sweater and of course, her underwear — after all, we couldn’t imagine a better way of wearing the most comfortable shoes in the market. On a similar note, she also paired her Super Mario pajama ensemble with her dog and a wine glass. Life goals, if you ask us.

As for her future endeavors using her superhero bod deriving from her mint smoothies, Larson will be reprising her role as Captain Marvel in July on The Marvels. She will also be partaking in her Fast & Furious franchise debut in Fast X, expected to be released on May 19.