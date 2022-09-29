Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and other celebrities share tributes to Coolio

Yesterday, tragic news broke that rapper Coolio had tragically died at 59 years of age. Now, in wake of this news fellow musicians and celebrities are paying tribute to the star and his legacy on social media.

Coolio who was best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” was reportedly pronounced dead while visiting a friend’s home on Wednesday night. While reports say that the star suffered a cardiac arrest, right now no official cause of death has been listed.

The star was known for “Gangsta’s Paradise” which was his hit song released as part of the soundtrack for Dangerous Minds. He also took part in crafting the theme song for Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel series and eight studio albums alongside a stint of acting roles.

Here is a look at what celebrities had to say after the tragic news of his passing broke.

Snoop Dogg

MC Hammer

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022

Ice Cube

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

Weird Al Yankovic

Bret Michaels

My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & fans on the loss of @Coolio. This photo from when we did @ABCNetwork #GreatestHits together. Awesome guy who will be missed. #Coolio pic.twitter.com/tBurdvSiuE — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) September 29, 2022

Martin Lawrence

My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio 🙏🏾 #rip pic.twitter.com/vH68qVolRy — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 29, 2022

Vanilla Ice

I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away. — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 29, 2022

LL Cool J

Rest in power my brother .@Coolio Love & Respect — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 29, 2022

Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson also reacted to the news in an Instagram post leaving the message “Rest in Power.”

As the news spreads more stars will likely share their respects and experiences with the rapper over the years. Since the 90s Coolio went on to have a massively successful career in the arts topping the charts for multiple weeks with “Gangsta’s Paradise”, appearing in films including 2003’s Daredevil, and crafting a massive catalog of songs that will live on after his passing.