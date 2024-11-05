Soothsayer or silly goose? Amber Rose places a $15K bet on her presidential pick

Noted Trump supporter Amber Rose has thrown caution out the window, placing a $15,000 bet on Donald Trump to win the upcoming presidential election.

Recommended Videos

The model and TV personality shared news of her bet in a recent social media post on X. “I never bet,” Rose wrote alongside a screenshot of her wager, “but this feels good.” She concluded the post by asking her some three million followers who they are placing their bet on ahead of election day, despite making no secret of her affiliation for Trump.

I never bet but this feels right. Who are you betting on? @Kalshi 🤘🏽😝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C9tW9nCab5 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) November 4, 2024

If she’s right on the money and Trump does take the White House, Rose stands to win over $28,000, reaping a handsome profit of $13,301 for the presidential prophecy. The model also tagged trading and online betting company Kalshi, whose advertisements incidentally played during Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally-meets-Third Reich last week.

Rose is one of thousands who have participated in online election betting in the lead up to Nov. 5, with Americans collectively wagering a whopping $100 million just days out from election day. This boom arose in early-October, when the federal courts allowed Kalshi to open an election prediction market, marking the first time citizens were able to legally bet on the election.

Trump now leading Kamala by 3% in betting markets. More accurate than polls, as actual money is on the line. https://t.co/WrsqZ2z8pp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2024

While Trump shows a 63 percent chance of winning the presidency on the Kalshi market, these numbers aren’t to be confused with actual scientific polls which, for what it’s worth, are just as confusing. For his part, Rose’s fellow notable Trump supporter Elon Musk has been regularly sharing Trump’s betting odds for the presidency on social media. In one post from October, the billionaire claimed with a straight face that Trump’s betting odds lead over his opponent Kamala Harris was “more accurate than polls, as actual money is on the line.”

You need only to look at Kalshi’s current odds for the election to see where Musk might be leading us astray. While most major political polls show Harris and Trump in a statistical shy, the Kalshi market shows Trump leading Harris by over 30 percentage points, a shocking poll verdict on par with all that Iowa fuss. In any case, netizens have reacted to Rose’s bet with a predictable amount of fanfare, with many predicting that “she’s fortunately about to lose 15K.”

she’s fortunately about to lose 15K — caden (@Iittlestory) November 4, 2024

Other X users questioned if the thousands-dollar bet was “everything in her bank account” or comprised “her entire net worth,” or otherwise suggested she throw down even more cash if her love of Trump is that strong. “15? She doesn’t seem very confident,” one user quipped, with another declaring that “she should of bet all she had and she would of made so much more.” It marks Rose’s most recent show of support for the former president, having appeared alongside Kid Rock and Hulk Hogan as one of the stars at the Republican National Convention in July.

She should of bet all she had and she would of made so much more — Jose (@JosemetaFL) November 4, 2024

Elsewhere, she claimed that Beyonce “wants to be me so bad,” after the singer — who has an actual discernible talent — appeared on stage at a Harris campaign rally earlier this month. If we were to open a betting market on whose voice holds more power between Rose and the literal Queen Bey, I think the Kalshi app would crash and automatically start playing “Single Ladies.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy