‘South Side’ star joins the cast of Marvel Studios’ ‘Ironheart’

Another star is set to join the cast of their upcoming Disney Plus series, Ironheart, which will be released around fall 2023 during Phase Five of the MCU timeline. And this time, it’s someone known for their work for the HBO series, South Side.

Deadline reports that South Side‘s Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola was cast in an undisclosed role in the upcoming MCU series. According to Olayiwola’s IMDB page, she is a staff writer for the HBO show for 10 episodes in 2021. Before Ironheart, Olayiwola appeared in a few TV shows such as A Black Lady Sketch Show in 2019 and Insecure in 2017. According to Deadline, Marvel Studios has not left a comment on Olayiwola’s inclusion in the series.

Ironheart is the upcoming MCU series based on the comics with the same name. The show stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who will also make an appearance in the upcoming Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to the comics, Williams is a child prodigy who reinvents old Iron Man parts to create her own power suit and becomes a vigilante.

Also joining Thorne and Olayiwola are Manny Montana (Westworld), Alden Ehrenreich (Oppenheimer), and Anthony Ramos (Hamilton). The show was announced by executive producer, Kevin Feige, during Marvel Studio’s presentation at this year’s Comic-Con 2022.

According to the show’s IMDB page, the series will receive six episodes, just like previous Disney Plus titles, and will be part of Phase Five of the MCU. The show is scheduled to be released around the fall of 2023 and is currently in its filming stage.