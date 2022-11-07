Incredulous Twitter users are coming out of the woodwork claiming that He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Tweeted, aka Elon Musk, is unblocking himself from thousands of accounts.

Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media juggernaut has left a trail of chaos in its wake, from mass layoffs, class-action lawsuits, and the introduction of monthly fees for verified accounts, to back-and-forth beef with notable celebrities, widespread fleeing, and the promise of an ad-filled tomorrow. Just when you think it can’t get any more chaotic, Twitter users up and down the digital boardwalk claim the proponent of free speech himself is undoing their choice to block him.

Uh. I had Elongated Musketeer blocked & now I…don’t? Anyone else having this happen? — Yonah Gerber (@remembrancermx) November 7, 2022

Elon Musk unblocked himself on my account LOL. I'm guessing it's the same for everyone? He made everyone unblock him? This man is ridiculous. 💀 — Dagonmar (@dagonmartv) November 7, 2022

I’ve heard rumors of elon unblocking himself from accounts and its true! I’ve had him blocked and muted for 5 years and now he’s just muted 🥴world’s most cartoonishly pathetic billionaire — shan horan 🎷 🐛 (@shanhorandraws) November 7, 2022

It’s very funny that there’s a team of remaining Twitter engineers who’s job today is to unblock Elon from everyone’s account — Peat Bog Baddie (@GloamHallow) November 7, 2022

Twitter overrode my block settings to unblock Elon Musk. — Eminent Emily (@Celestial_Emily) November 2, 2022

Historically, Twitter users have been able to block anyone they want. Essentially, blocking someone keeps you from seeing their tweets, retweets, likes, or any other activity on the platform. Blocked persons are people you want nothing to do with, and people who don’t exist to you on Twitter. If the outpouring of claims made by countless Twitter users is true, then Elon Musk wants to be a part of your life, whether you want him to be or not.

Sufficient time has yet to pass for Twitter users to know whether re-blocking Musk will result in a hamster wheel of repetitious moves. At this time, Musk appears to be busy starting (and perpetuating) drama with pretty much all of Hollywood. Most recently, that included Kathy Griffin and her dead mom.

When he’s not spitting in the fire, Musk is roasting other social media platforms like Mastodon, which threaten his reign as King of the Most Popular Platform on the Internet. Maybe when he gets around to it, he’ll mass unblock everyone again, just like how he mass laid off half of his staff and then asked them to come back.