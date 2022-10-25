Taylor Swift calls herself a ‘geriatric pop star,’ finally reveals if she’s going to tour

Taylor Swift released her new album, Midnights, just five days ago and it’s already the best-selling album of the year.

Monday night, Taylor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the album’s creation, its success, and whether or not she will take the show on the road.

In regards to the album’s creation, the singer-songwriter’s most interesting admission was that she herself does not understand a portion of the writing process, saying, “There’s a part of it that I don’t quite understand how it comes to fruition. There’s something so mysterious about writing.”

She continues to explain that she is writing more than before in recent years and still love the process.

Taylor also mentioned how grateful she is for her fans and for the album’s success, explaining how the fan reaction to her recent songs is overwhelming and adding, “I’m 32, so we’re considered geriatric pop stars. They start putting us out to pasture at age 25. I’m just happy to be here.”

Jimmy Fallon, noting that Taylor hasn’t toured in four years, finally asked her whether or not that will be her next step, to which Swift answered, to the loud applause for the Swifties in the audience, “I think I should do it.”

However, when pressed by Fallon, Taylor clarified, “When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it. I really miss it.”

It clearly appears that Taylor either doesn’t have plans to tour or actually does and is just not ready to announce anything official yet, though next summer seems like it would be a perfect time.

Swift also released a new music video just moments ago for “Bejeweled”, and it may or may not have featured a surprising homage to Daenerys Targaryen.