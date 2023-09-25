‘That ain’t my writing though’: Dwayne Johnson turns a fake autograph into a wholesome positive with another heartwarming good deed

As Dwayne Johnson recently admitted, he doesn’t see a single negative aspect of being rich and famous, and one of the benefits of being so well-known you’d have to travel to the furthest recesses of the planet to find somebody who doesn’t know your name is that it’s a lot easier to do good deeds.

Regardless of the simmering resentment born from his contentious collaboration with Oprah Winfrey, The Rock is still melting hearts and leaving barely a dry eye in the house during his spare time, whether he’s buying a house for an MMA fighter that’s been sleeping on a couch or surprising children battling serious health issues that want nothing more than to meet their hero.

We can file his latest act of kindness firmly in the latter camp, after Johnson caught wind of a military veteran carried through some of the hardest times of his life through nothing more than force of personality and a deep-seated love for the 51 year-old actor and producer, with the Black Adam star reaching out and offering a personal touch upon discovering an “autograph” hailing from the man himself wasn’t quite as legitimate as it was believed to be.

Thank you for this story!

I’m very sorry to hear about what happened.

I will send you my REAL autograph 😊

✍🏾 cos that ain’t my writing though I appreciate the genuine effort made by whoever got that for you.

I’ll send you some other gifts as well! I’ll be in touch this week… https://t.co/WFWItQoTgQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 24, 2023

It’s bizarre that some people remain entirely convinced that Johnson’s “nice guy” shtick is all just an act and part of his immaculately-curated public persona, because there’s no obligation for him to do these sort of things.

He just does them because he’s that kind of dude whether he’s being followed by a camera crew or not, because when you’re one of the most-followed people on social media, it’d be easily excusable to simply scroll on by.