‘That’s me and my boy, Jeremy’: Lana Del Rey’s new alligator-loving husband has a forgotten connection to Glen Powell

Lana Del Rey surprised everyone when she married Jeremy Dufrene in Des Allemands, Louisiana, late last month. Their romance had only been public for a few weeks, although they have known each other since 2019, after the “Summertime Sadness” singer went on one of Dufrene’s Louisiana swamp guide tours. At the time, she posted photos from the trip on Facebook, but she is not the only celebrity to have gone on one of these adventures.

Years before Lana visited the swamps, Glen Powell had also been on one of Dufrene’s tours, and he loved it so much that he decided to post a picture from the day on Instagram. He joked about his experience in the post, which dates back to 2015. ​​”J-Bone and G-Trash. We’re both single and ready to mingle,” he captioned the photo. “Find us on the swamp at the Daiquiris To-Go place next door or on Craigslist Personals. Sorry for partying. (Not sorry).”

At the time, Dufrene also commented on the post. “It was a pleasure taking y’all through the swamps of Louisiana on an airboat tour, Thanks for coming, Captain Jeremy,” he wrote.

After learning about Lana and Dufrene’s romance, fans circled back to Powell’s old picture to share their thoughts. “Not Glen chilling with Lana’s new man,” a comment reads. “Glen, what are you doing here?,” another fan questioned.

Glen Powell recalls an interesting swamp trip with Jeremy Dufrene

Almost ten years later, Powell mentioned Dufrene again. This time, it was in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show from May 2024. The comments also give us a glimpse into who the man Lana Del Rey married — and he appears to have a wicked sense of humor! “As a kid, I went on a swamp boat tour in New Orleans, and I was just like obsessed with it,” Powell shared. The Scream Queens actor explained that this childhood experience led him on many more trips to the swamp as an adult, where he met Jeremy Dufrene.

“That’s me and my boy Jeremy,” he told the audience as their old photo was shared onscreen. “We’d go on these swamp boat tours all the time. He’d sometimes let me drive … kind of help run the tour.”

Powell loves these swamp boats, even joking that he needed to get one himself, and then the story took an unexpected turn. “I was sitting there up on the top there for a while, and we were sitting there, and I said, ‘New Orleans has one of the highest disappearance rates of the country. Is that because of the swamps?’” Dufrene responded by saying, “‘Yeah, man. You take someone’s teeth out, you shave their head, throw ‘em to the gators, there ain’t going to be nothing left.’”

There was silence after this comment before the alligator swamp guide finally asked, “‘Why, do you need anything?’” Powell quickly responded with a “no,” but it’s clear that he found the story humorous (and maybe just a bit scary).

As for Dufrene’s reaction? He understood that the story was meant in jest and showed his support for Powell by sharing a picture from the actor’s appearance on the show on his Facebook, along with the caption, “Check my dude Glen Powell out! Don’t miss it.”

