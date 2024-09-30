‘That’s not his daughter on Twitter’: Forget that fake fan account, meet Lana Del Rey’s actual new stepchildren

Lana Del Rey‘s unlikely relationship with Louisiana alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene has fascinated fans ever since the two were first seen out together in August, and especially since they decided to tie the knot a little over a month later.

It’s not exactly common for a pop star to strike up a romance with an ordinary member of society, thrusting a man who has lived most of his life in the same place, surrounded by wildlife, into the blinding spotlight of fame and the attention that comes with it. Drufrene’s private life has suddenly become public interest, with news outlets worldwide reporting about his past relationships and family.

Lana met Jeremy in 2019

Their wedding might have seemed like it happened faster than you can say “Louisiana alligator boat tour,” but the truth is that Lana and Jeremy had been in touch since meeting back in March 2019, when the singer dropped by the area to perform at Buku Music + Art Project festival. She visited her would-be husband’s workplace for a tour, and the two immediately hit it off after he let her captain the boat.

“Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours,” the “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” captioned a post shared to Facebook at the time. According to a source for the Daily Mail, the two never really lost contact after that, exchanging messages on social media though they were both in relationships.

Jeremy Dufrene has three biological children and one stepdaughter he raised as his own

When Lana and Jeremy met, the man was in a long-term relationship with his high school sweetheart, Kelli Welsh. Per the Daily Mail, the two reconnected in 2011, with Jeremy proposing a year later. They were engaged for 12 years until the relationship fizzled out in Nov. 2023. The tour guide raised his ex-fiancée’s daughter, Alanna, who is now 20, as his own, and she reportedly still lives with him in his home in Des Allemands, Louisiana, while her mother moved to Texas to care for a sick relative.

Before that relationship, Jeremy shared a life with his first wife Gina, and their children, two sons and one daughter, reportedly named Dillon, Conner, and Kadence. Photos in Jeremy’s public Facebook profile suggest the dad loves exploring the outdoors with his kids, taking them hunting and fishing regularly.

The Daily Mail also reported that Lana invited all of Jeremy’s children and their significant others to stay over at her Los Angeles home for a week, flying them in on a private jet. “She gave the kids a spending allowance of $200 each. They obviously really like her,” a source told the newspaper.

In the early days of the couple’s relationship, someone claimed to be Dufrene’s daughter on Twitter, saying the man had only recently left her mother and hadn’t told her about his superstar girlfriend. If the person hadn’t been instantly identifiable as a liar, Del Rey made sure to leave no room for doubt by denying the whole thing on Instagram. “That’s not his daughter on Twitter,” the 11-time Grammy nominee commented under a fan page’s post.

Life will certainly change in scope and scale for Mr. Dufrene in the next few months, starting with his millionaire wife moving into his four-bedroom home. Lana is said to enjoy the lowkey lifestyle of Des Allemands, which the couple chose as their wedding location as well.

