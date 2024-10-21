The Diddy scandal just got way more dramatic as “unnamed male and female celebrity” accused of disgusting acts against child

Warning: This article details multiple allegations of sexual and physical abuse. Please read with caution. Somewhere in Hollywood, two mystery celebrities are having a very bad day. Variety has just reported that a new batch of lawsuits have been filed against Diddy. The most dramatic is an allegation that the disgraced musician and producer raped a 13-year-old girl together with a “male celebrity” while “female celebrity” watched.

Recommended Videos

This suit stems from an incident on the night of the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, 2000. The victim, known as “Jane Doe,” was attempting to get into the show but didn’t have a ticket and approached limousine drivers to see if she could attend an afterparty. The suit details that she approached Diddy’s driver, who drove her to a party, made her sign a non-disclosure agreement, and gave her a drink.

Jane Doe says the drink made her “woozy and lightheaded,” after which Diddy and the mystery celebrities entered the room. She says she was then raped by the male celebrity and by Diddy as the female celebrity watched. This had lasting consequences, with the suit reporting that the victim “fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life.”

Naturally, Diddy’s legal team denies all accusations against their client: “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

Neither of the mystery celebrities has been identified and, as you would expect, social media is having a field day speculating on who the pair might be. We won’t get into that as we don’t want to get sued, but with a trial pending, the names of the man and woman in question are likely to be made public one way or another at some point.

Diddy himself is now behind bars in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where it seems he’ll remain until his trial. Two judges have heard applications for him to be granted bail, though he’s been identified as a clear flight risk. He will stand trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

This is likely to be a lengthy, dramatic and fiercely contested trial, with prosecutors poring over a huge amount of documented evidence seized during the raid on Diddy’s property. Inevitably some familiar names will be mentioned during the trial and, if there’s compelling evidence that they too should be charged with sexual assault, this could be one of the most consequential events in the entertainment world in years.

Many celebrities with a history of sexual assault will be looking at Diddy and thinking that it could be them behind bars. If this story is true, let’s hope those mystery celebrities named in the lawsuit are going to have some sleepless nights.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy