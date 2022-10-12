‘The Shop’ announced that their Kanye West episode won’t run due to the rapper’s “hate speech”

Kanye ‘Ye’ West has been under fire due to multiple controversies lately due to recent comments on social media and actions during Paris Fashion Week. Unfortunately, it seems like the well-known rapper continued to double down in his recent statements during the recent taping of the YouTube web series, The Shop: Uninterrupted.

Producers of the online talk show, LeBron James and Maverick Carter, released a statement to Hollywood Reporter about their upcoming episode with Ye. It stated that they won’t release the episode that featured the rapper as he “reiterated more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes” during filming. They invited Ye to the show in hopes that they would have a respectful discussion about his recent comments, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The statement also stated that The Shop has a zero-tolerance policy for any hate speech and that it should never have an audience. They didn’t want the channel to promote hate and apologized to both the crew and guests who were present during Ye’s appearance.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. “We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

Ye has been in the spotlight lately after he wore a “white lives matter” hoodie during Paris Fashion Week. During an interview with Tucker Carlson, he claimed his infamous hoodie was “funny” and didn’t apologize for the stunt.

That was just the start of his recent controversial actions as Ye was locked out of his social media accounts due to his recent antisemitic comments. There was also unaired footage that was leaked from his Fox interview, where he made more shocking antisemitic comments and shared his views on politics.