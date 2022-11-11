The world cries in horror after hearing scream queen Mia Goth’s real voice
Mia Goth has proven her excellent acting ability with a recent interview revealing her real voice and accent, and it’s left fans absolutely bamboozled.
Star of Ti West’s X series, Goth has cemented herself as a scream queen of the 2020s. Her dual-role performances in X led to much praise, with her giving a potentially Oscar-worthy performance in Pearl with a show-stopping 8 minute monologue. Shown in the films to be an adult film star with addiction issues, the real world version of her couldn’t be further from it.
An old interview of hers from 2020 has resurfaced, with her talking about what career she’d choose if she weren’t an actor. You may be completely stunned though once you hear her voice, which feels so alien from every role she’s played so far. Seriously, if you predicted this to be her accent, you’re lying.
The 29-year-old actress was born in London, but given the accent, you may think she’s a Victorian chimney sweep who’s just been shot into the modern era. Her desire to have a blueberry-themed bakery named Mama Mia’s also had many say it sounded like a lucid dream of a slowly dying tuberculosis patient.
If they ever need an actress to play a live-action Peppa Pig and Jennifer Coolidge isn’t available, may we suggest Goth for the title role? Nearly perfect as a Peppa Pig voice impersonator, all she needs is a bit of make-up or a strange pig mask. It also sounds like it could be a future horror film could star in.
Lovingly also compared to a Victorian pickpocket stealing watches from the rich, Goth’s voice is going to take some serious adjusting. It’s ridiculously jarring, but not as jarring as finding out she’s in a relationship with Shia LaBeouf and mothers their child.
Goth will return to finish the Ti West trilogy, with her returning for MaXXXine which follows up on X‘s bizarre ending.