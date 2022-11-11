The world cries in horror after hearing scream queen Mia Goth’s real voice

Mia Goth has proven her excellent acting ability with a recent interview revealing her real voice and accent, and it’s left fans absolutely bamboozled.

Star of Ti West’s X series, Goth has cemented herself as a scream queen of the 2020s. Her dual-role performances in X led to much praise, with her giving a potentially Oscar-worthy performance in Pearl with a show-stopping 8 minute monologue. Shown in the films to be an adult film star with addiction issues, the real world version of her couldn’t be further from it.

An old interview of hers from 2020 has resurfaced, with her talking about what career she’d choose if she weren’t an actor. You may be completely stunned though once you hear her voice, which feels so alien from every role she’s played so far. Seriously, if you predicted this to be her accent, you’re lying.

mia goth talks about what she would do if she wasn’t an actor! pic.twitter.com/MSQzRuVkyv — mia goth pics (@miagothics) November 8, 2022

The 29-year-old actress was born in London, but given the accent, you may think she’s a Victorian chimney sweep who’s just been shot into the modern era. Her desire to have a blueberry-themed bakery named Mama Mia’s also had many say it sounded like a lucid dream of a slowly dying tuberculosis patient.

I need to sweep chimneys with her SO bad https://t.co/oP8x5b8ghB — walker (@2lorazepam) November 10, 2022

1800s sickly child with tuberculosis describes her dreams and aspirations before death https://t.co/1pXJFYiJyp — ⋆ Tỏast ⋆ (@th3mb0fication) November 10, 2022

If they ever need an actress to play a live-action Peppa Pig and Jennifer Coolidge isn’t available, may we suggest Goth for the title role? Nearly perfect as a Peppa Pig voice impersonator, all she needs is a bit of make-up or a strange pig mask. It also sounds like it could be a future horror film could star in.

Nah bro fr why does she sound like Peppa Pig https://t.co/42hGXDfPbX pic.twitter.com/AgLFirAs2F — V 🇳🇬 (@prettyboyvirgil) November 10, 2022

finding out shes British is scarier than any movie shes ever been in https://t.co/wIiXM0j1T9 — Kino Loy (Real) (@TheDouggernaut) November 10, 2022

Lovingly also compared to a Victorian pickpocket stealing watches from the rich, Goth’s voice is going to take some serious adjusting. It’s ridiculously jarring, but not as jarring as finding out she’s in a relationship with Shia LaBeouf and mothers their child.

she has the voice of a child who pickpockets wealthy people on the streets of london in 1894 https://t.co/spl3PC8MFb — conn (@carryymeout) November 10, 2022

Goth will return to finish the Ti West trilogy, with her returning for MaXXXine which follows up on X‘s bizarre ending.